Where to watch and what “Don’t look up” is about

“Don’t look up” is one of the many films that has caused a stir since its premiere. Just days after its arrival on Netflix, the film directed by Adam McKay became one of the most watched on the platform, after “Red Alert” and followed by “Bird Box: Blindfolded”, “Rescue Mission” , “The Irish”, among others.

On March 27, the film will compete in the Oscar Awards for four categories in which it was nominated: “Best Film”, “Best Original Screenplay”, “Best Editing” and “Best Soundtrack”.

Despite the great receptivity of the audience, the prestigious cast did not receive any nomination from the Academy.

In addition to Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up” featured Maryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, among others.

The science fiction comedy tells the story of two astronomers, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), who, upon noticing a comet that will impact the Earth in a few months, try to alert humanity.

However, despite their struggle to make the information known, both society and the press do not take the issue seriously. They even use it to generate discredit at election time.

According to the director, Adam McKay, “Don’t look up” is a portrait of the attitude that many people had when they found out about the Covid-19 pandemic. The same denialism is also currently being experienced with the issue of global warming, which many do not take seriously.

Among some of the anecdotes during the filming, the proposal of a scene between Meryl Streep and Leo DiCaprio was announced, which he flatly refused.

Throughout the script, the 72-year-old actress stars in a nude in the company of the protagonist of “Titanic”. However, given Leonardo’s refusal, they had to shoot the scene with a body double.

Although Meryl was willing to film her, the actor felt it was disrespectful for being one of the most respected women in the film industry.

“It is that for him it is like the royalty of the world of cinema. Although he may not exactly define her as royalty… but he does consider her a very important figure in the history of the seventh art, ”explained the director.

