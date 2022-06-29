Where to watch ‘Classroom Breakers’ tonight, the movie that changed Jonah Hill’s life

Watching television at night has that something that attracts hundreds of people to the sofa, because there are few things like coming back from a day of work and sitting in front of the television to watch one of those movies that you have probably already seen, but that is capable of to dissipate fatigue like nothing. Moreover, it is best to let the device decide, instead of spending hours in front of the immense catalogs of the platforms of streaming then see nothing.

Tonight, Neox proposes that we end the day with laughter infiltrated in class (21 Jump Street), a film directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, which we can enjoy from 10:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on the Atresmedia youth channel.



Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill make us laugh out loud in ‘Classroom Breakers’. Other Sources/Third Parties

A film that tells the story of Morton Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Greg Jenko (Channing Tatum), two young men who were previously enemies in high school and who later become friends when they enter the Police Academy. Once there, they hope to experience the emotion of their work in the purest style lethal weaponbut they run into a huge blunder on their first mission.

However, both find their chance when they join the secret police unit Jump Street, commanded by Captain Dickson (Ice Cube), and face the most complicated mission of their lives: infiltrate a high school to take down a drug trafficking network of designer drugs, which has already caused the death of a teenager. A great opportunity for both, since they will be able to prove their worth. Jenko hopes to relive his best years as the most popular kid in school, while Schmidt fears that he will have to go through his time as a victim of bullying again. Everything starts out fine, except for one little problem they didn’t count on: everything they thought they knew about adolescence, sex, drugs and how to have a good time is a thing of the past.



Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum have to give everything to unravel the drug trafficking network in ‘Broadcast’. ©GTRESONLINE

A film based on a series from the late eighties that, by the way, starred a certain Johnny Depp, which lasted no less than five seasons (with the famous actor in three of them, leaving given his growing fame at the time ); and for which nobody was betting too much, since the Jonah Hill-Channing Tatum combination was not very convincing, especially due to the stereotypes that arise from the beginning of the film. However, the criticism is unanimous: it had been a long time since many laughed so much.

Channing Tatum turned down the role twice, with Jonah Hill having to convince him to accept.

A film that hits the comic precisely because it does not take itself seriously and does not expect its audience to do so, with such chemistry between its protagonists and a perfect balance with the action scenes. All of this, coupled with a stellar cast in the form of Oscar-winning Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), actors Dave Franco (If Beale Street Could Talk) and comedy masters Rob Riggle (Hangover in Las Vegas), Chris Parnell (Rick & Morty), Nick Offerman (Pam & Tommy) or Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), they make a perfect comedy.



Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill at the premiere of ’22 Jump Street’, in London (2014). DDAA/ZOB

So much so that it earned them their own sequel two years later, Infiltrated in the University, where Hill and Tatum return to their famous characters and return to the fray after the success of the first installment. On this occasion, the law enforcement officers still belong to the secret Jump Street unit and will have to infiltrate a university to carry out a risky investigation. A new adventure that will test the increasingly well-matched duo.