Where to watch Don’t Worry Darling, movie with Harry Styles

”Don’t Worry Darling” is the second film by Olivia Wilde. | New Line Cinema

Recently Olivia Wilde has made a path as a director, with the actress making her film debut with the comedy film titled ”book smart”. The production was met with high praise from critics and received nominations from the Golden Globe Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, British Academy Film Awards and many more.

When it was announced that Wilde was making another film, everyone was eager to find out more about the film, only to be met with ”Don’t Worry Darling”, a story set in 1950 and following a young couple, Alice and Jack Chambers, who live a perfect life in the company town of Victory in California.

”Don’t Worry Darling” was first announced in July 2019 with Olivia Wilde set to direct and star in it. The original script for the film was written by Carey and Shane Van Dykeand it was reported that 18 studios had a bidding war to acquire the film with New Line Cinema winning the auction.

You might also be interested in: My Policeman, a film with Harry Styles: premiere and plot

Where can you see Don’t Worry Darling?

At the moment it is unknown when “Don’t Worry Darling” will arrive on streaming platforms, but several reports have confirmed that it will be available exclusively on HBO Max.

When will Don’t Worry Darling be released in theaters?

The world premiere of ”Don’t Worry Darling” was given at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 5, 2022, with the film officially hitting theaters on September 23 this year.

Cast and synopsis of Don’t Worry Darling

The film’s cast includes Wilde, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Kiki Layne, and Nick Kroll. The official synopsis for ”Don’t Worrt Darling” reads as follows:

Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky to live in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town that houses the men who work for the top-secret Victory project and their families. The 1950s social optimism espoused by its CEO, Frank (Pine), equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach, anchors all aspects of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia.

You might also be interested in: Disenchanted, sequel with Amy Adams: plot and cast









While the husbands spend each day inside the Victory Project headquarters, working on “progressive materials development,” their wives, including Frank’s elegant partner Shelley (Chan), spend their time basking in the beauty, luxury and the debauchery of his community. Life is perfect, with the needs of each resident met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and an unconditional commitment to Victory’s cause.

But when cracks begin to appear in her idyllic life, exposing glimpses of something far more sinister lurking beneath the handsome facade, Alice can’t help but wonder what exactly they’re doing at Victory and why. How much is Alice willing to lose to expose what is really going on in this paradise?