Where to watch Dune in streaming

The film directed by Denis Villeneuve is shooting its second part with the additions of Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. On which platform can you enjoy the first installment with Timothée Chalamet?

Great movies are sustained by strong scripts. Y dunesis no exception: the film starring Timothee Chalamet is, in fact, the adaptation of a memorable story. It is the homonymous best-seller published by Frank Herbert in 1965. Although in 1984 it was taken to the cinema for the first time by the hand of David Lynchit was not until 2021 when a new version conquered lovers of science fiction. What streaming platform can you enjoy it on?

The feature film of Warner Bros. Pictures presents the journey of a mythical hero. It’s spinning around Paul Atreides, a brilliant young man played by Chalamet who has a very big destiny ahead of him. The protagonist must be transported to the most dangerous planet in the universe in order to ensure the future of his family and his community. Along this path, the forces of evil face each other to obtain one of the most exceptional resources on the planet. Paul must control his fears and emotional baggage to survive this challenge.

The director and producer of dunes it is Denis Villeneuvethe filmmaker behind movies like The arrival either blade runner 2049. He is responsible for leading a star-studded team headed by Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem, among others. All of them move under the script of Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth.

The film starring Timothée Chalamet told 10 nominations for the 2022 Oscar Awards, winning the statuettes corresponding to the categories of Best Original Soundtrack, Best Sound, Best Editing, Best Photography, Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects. In this sense, it is already filming its second part, which will incorporate figures of the stature of Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.

+ Dune: what streaming platform is it available on?

Being a Warner Bros. Pictures production, there is a streaming platform that has dunes exclusively in its catalog. Is about hbo maxthe subscription service available at Latin America and Spain. This alternative also offers content corresponding to brands such as Max Originals, Cartoon Network and DC. Take the opportunity to see the film before the premiere of its sequel!