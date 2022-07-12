Where to watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, the long-running series starring Ellen Pompeo

There was a time when few series could cough up Grey’s Anatomy, the fiction created by Shonda Rhimes more than 15 years ago, which continues on the air after 18 seasons. Starring Ellen Pompeoin the role of the inexhaustible Meredith Grey, fiction has suffered several ups and downs throughout these decades, which have not prevented the faithful public from continuing to be hooked on the plots of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.

After more than 400 chapters and the series’ renewal for a 19th season on ABC, Grey’s Anatomy can be seen in Spain through Disney+ . It must be remembered that the ABC network belongs to the conglomerate The Walt Disney Company, which is why it is available in the platform’s catalog.

Ellen Pompeo has become a billionaire thanks to her work in Grey’s Anatomy like Dr. Meredith Grey, who resists along with colleagues like Chandra Wilsony and James Pickens Jr., the only original cast members from that distant 2005. A resistance that has not been extensive in controversy, after Pompeo has tried to abandon fiction on several occasions.

Although it is true, the last seasons had cameos from some of his former companions: from patrick dempsey a Chyler Leighgoing by eric dane Y TR Knight. In addition, he was also entering a world plagued by the covid pandemic. A look at nostalgia, but also at present, so that the public does not abandon the series.

What will happen in season 19?

“I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everyone that it should end”pointed out these years the own Pompeo. Something that has not prevented the actress from continuing in the series due to the counteroffers offered and the affection she has for her character, whom she does not want to abandon. this very fall, Grey’s Anatomy It will have season 19.

The plots of the new episodes will narrate the events after the curtailment of the residency program at Gray Sloan Hospital, which caused the resignation of Miranda Bailey and the vacation of Richard Webber. A fact for which Meredith became the chief of surgerya position that will continue to exercise in the new episodes.

