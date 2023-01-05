Games

Where to watch live and streaming all Cristiano Ronaldo’s games at Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo begins 2023 with a new objective in his career, since he signed a million-dollar contract with Al-Nassr, which made a lot of financial efforts to have him on the squad.

The Portuguese will then begin playing matches within the Saudi Arabian League and the next one in which he will be present, although it seems not yet on the field, will be this January 5 against Al Ta’ee, at the King Saud University Stadium. .

Among the many restrictions that Saudi Arabia has, the transmission of the matches seems to be one of them and that is why it will be difficult to see the star in full play. However, there is the possibility of contracting the services of the Shahid platform on a monthly basis, which costs 13 dollars and is currently the only option available and where it is believed that all the matches will be shown.

Ronaldo spent his entire career shining in different elite European clubs. The last of them was Manchester United, from which he left on bad terms, since in an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan, he said that he felt “betrayed”in addition to stating that he did not feel respected by the technical director Erik ten Hag.

