Where to watch ‘Million Dollar Baby’ today, the perfect mix of boxing and Clint Eastwood tears

Many try to renege, but there is something I don’t know about watching a movie on television that, even if it has been seen a thousand times, one stays nailed to the sofa and watches it again. It may be that one of them is out of habit, perhaps the reason is nostalgic for the title that will be broadcast or perhaps laziness for not getting up to locate the command leaves us looking at the screen; whatever it is, hundreds of people go through the same situation every night. Luckily for everyone, there is always something to see to pass the time.

There is nothing like a good drama to leave us glued to the sofa, and if there is a master of tearful dramas that make you think, that is Clint Eastwood. La 1 broadcasts tonight from 10:15 p.m. one of his most famous works, million dollar Baby (2004), which won Oscars for Best Picture, Actress, Actor and Director that year, leaving one of the best movies in the history of cinema.



million dollar Baby Other sources

A film with a script by Paul Haggis, which tells the story of Frankie Dunn (Eastwood), a retired boxer turned trainer, who after having trained and represented the best fighters, runs a gym with the help of Scrap (Morgan Freeman), an ex-boxer who is also his only friend. Frankie is a lonely and stern man who has taken refuge in religion for years looking for a redemption that never comes.

One day, Maggie Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank), a willful girl who wants to box and is willing to fight hard to get it, walks into his gym. But what she most wants and needs is for someone to believe in her. Frankie rejects her claiming that she is too old and that, besides, he does not train girls. However, Maggie does not give up and works hard every day at the gym, with the only support of Scrap. Finally convinced of Maggie’s unwavering determination, Frankie decides to train her, achieving her dream of becoming the boxer she always dreamed of.



Morgan Freeman is Eddie ‘Scrap-Iron’ Dupris. Other sources

A story that convinced critics and the public, which managed to increase the initial production budget of the film sevenfold at the box office, making it a success at all levels.

‘Million Dollar Baby’ is, along with ‘Rocky’ (1976), the only movie about boxing to win an Oscar



A success among the public and film experts that hardly saw the light of day, since it took almost four years to carry it out. Producer Albert S. Ruddy fell in love with the project as soon as it fell into his hands, and he set out to get it off the ground, but he couldn’t convince the major movie studios or get enough financial backing to go ahead with his business, not even to his closest friends, who argued that “no one would want to see a movie about two old men and a feisty girl”.



Hilary Swank in ‘Million Dollar Baby’ Own

However, he found an unexpected ally, Clint Eastwood, who read the story and, while admitting that it was totally depressing, recognized that it was a beautiful story and did not hesitate to join the project. Who almost did not end up in the film was Hilary Swank; first, because the original candidate for the role of Maggie was Sandra Bullock, who had to leave her role because of her commitment to Miss Special Agent 2and second, due to the serious infection that she contracted in her foot due to her hard training in the ring, which kept her hospitalized for almost three weeks.



Sandra Bullock was going to be Maggie Fitzgerald in ‘Million Dollar Baby’. Third parties

A film that swept the box office and broke all records, being one of the few films that has managed to stay on the billboard from its premiere until the Oscars ceremony itself, almost a year later. In all that time, it remained among the five most viewed films each week.