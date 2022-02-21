Where to watch Oscar nominated movies?

Do you want to enjoy the Oscar nominated movies before the 94th Academy Awards the 27th of March?

The good news is that a large part of the films nominated for these awards are available on streaming platforms, another option and the most common – at least before the pandemic – is to go to a movie theater and live the experience.

We present you the oscar nominated movies and where you can find them.

NETFLIX

“The Power of the Dog” — The top contender with 12 nominations, including best picture and directing, for Jane Campion, and mentions for actors Kirsten Dunst, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Cumberbatch plays a Montana rancher with menacing arrogance in a gothic history taken to the plains of westerns.

“Don’t Look Up” — Adam McKay’s apocalyptic comedy earned four Oscar nominations, including best picture, original screenplay and original music. The climate change satire starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence gives Earth six months before a huge comet destroys the planet.

“tick, tick… BOOM!” — Andrew Garfield earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater by creating the musical “Rent.” The autobiographical musical adaptation by Larson, who died suddenly at a young age in 1996, is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature debut and also received a nomination for best editing.

“The Lost Daughter” (“The Dark Daughter”) — Starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson, it received three Oscar nominations including those for Colman and Buckley. The adaptation of a novel by Italian writer Elena Ferrante is a psychological drama in which Colman and Buckley play the same character at different ages, the complicated literary scholar Leda Caruso, on vacation in Greece.

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (“The Mitchell Family vs. The Machines”) — The weird Mitchell family must control a worldwide electronics riot during a road trip to drop off their first-year daughter Katie (voiced by Abbi Jacobson). film studies at the university. Thank goodness there are two good robots. The film nominated for best animated film is directed by Mike Rianda, who acted in the “Gravity Falls” series. It can also be rented on Apple TV+, Disney+, Vudu, Redbox and other services.

“Parallel Mothers” – Starring Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit and directed by Pedro Almodóvar, it follows two single mothers who meet at the hospital, where their newborns are accidentally switched at birth. The Spanish film earned Cruz her fourth Academy Award nomination, this time for best actress, and also Alberto Iglesias’ fourth Oscar nomination for its original music.

HBO MAX

“Dune” (“Dune”) — The sci-fi desert saga is based on Frank Herbert’s classic 1965 novel and received 10 Oscar nominations, including best film and cinematography. It stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya and is directed by Denis Villeneuve.

“King Richard” (“King Richard: A Winning Family”) — Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, tells the story of Richard Williams, father, coach and promoter of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. Starring Will Smith, it garnered six Oscar nominations, including best picture, best actor for Smith, best supporting actress for the young Aunjanue Ellis and best original song for DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s “Be Alive.” It’s an intimate and authoritative version of the family and their rise from the violent city of Compton, California, to the top of world tennis.

“Nightmare Alley” (“The alley of lost souls”) — The Mexican director’s version William of the Bull of the 1947 film noir classic received four Oscar nominations, including best film and cinematography. The cast is truly stellar: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, and David Strathairn. It tells the story of the brief rise of a handsome carnival hustler who becomes a highly paid artist.

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” — The rise and fall of the “televangelist” power couple of Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker earned Jessica Chastain her third Oscar nomination. The film was also nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, notable for the exuberant Tammy. Andrew Garfield plays Bakker. Available on HBO Max in the United States, but not in Latin America.

HULU

“Spencer” — Kristen Stewart’s performance as the fickle Princess Diana earned her an Oscar nomination for best actress after being snubbed by the British Academy of Film and Screen Actors Guild (SAG). Chilean director Pablo Larraín takes a surreal approach in this biopic. Although reviews were mixed, some critics consider it an evocative and artistic look at one of the world’s most famous women. It takes place over Christmas weekend with the royal family leading up to her divorce from Prince Charles.

“Flugt” (“Flee”) — With the exception of a few stock footage, this Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner is fully animated. It is the story of Amin, the pseudonym of a refugee boy who was friends with the filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen in his typical Danish village when he was 15 years old. Amin did not talk about his past in Afghanistan or about his family when they were children. It took Amin 20 years to open up to his friend.

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”) — Thanks to Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival received its due attention and an Oscar nomination for best documentary. Set in Mount Morris Park (now called Marcus Garvey Park), the film includes performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, BB King, The 5th Dimension and more in this festival.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

“Belfast” — Based on the childhood of Kenneth Branagh, this black-and-white film received seven Oscar nominationsincluding best picture and direction for Branagh, best supporting actress for Judi Dench and best supporting actor for her on-screen husband, Ciarán Hinds. Jamie Dornan was left without a nomination. The film was one of the first to be shot in Britain after the pandemic lockdown in 2021. It features Dornan as a father in Belfast struggling to keep his family safe as the Northern Irish conflict, known in English as The Troubles, breaks out in 1969.

“Being the Ricardos” — This behind-the-scenes look at the work and marriage of star Lucille Ball and Cuban actor-producer Desi Arnaz received three acting nominations: for Javier Bardem as Desi, Nicole Kidman as Lucy and JK Simmons in a supporting role. Aaron Sorkin created an endearing and sharp dramatization of a particularly difficult week during the tapings of the classic comedy show “I Love Lucy”.

“Coming 2 America” (“A Prince in New York 2”) — This popular sequel to Eddie Murphy received a nomination for Best Hair and Makeup. Murphy reprises his role as Prince Akeem — and three other characters — in the Craig Brewer-directed comedy that will have women checking things out in Zamunda in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Jermaine Fowler, Tracy Morgan, Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones and KiKi Layne also star in it.

APPLETV+

“CODA” (“CODA: Heart signals”) — Apple received its first nomination for best picture with this drama that also made history with best supporting actor nominee Troy Kotsur, the second deaf actor nominated for an Oscar (his “CODA” co-star Marlee Matlin was the first, in 1987 ). It was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. The film features the Rossi family from Gloucester, Massachusetts. Ruby, who is about to graduate from high school, is the only member of the family who can hear and many times her link with the rest of the world.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” — Directed by Joel Coen with Denzel Washington as a grizzled Macbeth who knows the witches’ prophecy has given him one last chance to be what he wants, no, rather what he deserves! To be king of Scotland. Washington’s Shakespearean portrayal in this black-and-white film earned him his 10th Oscar nomination, this time for best actor. The film was also nominated for best cinematography and production design. It co-stars Frances McDormand.

Disney+

“Charm” — There is something special about this animated Disney movie. Rather, there is something in the music that has excited many. The soundtrack was the first to top the Billboard chart since 2019. Its song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” became the most popular song from a Disney animated film in over 26 years, surpassing even “Let It Go” from “Frozen”. The musical magic was carried out by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The story is also magical: it features the Madrigal family, who live under a spell in the mountains of Colombia. Miranda was nominated for best song for “Dos oruguitas”, performed by Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra. It was also nominated for best animated film and best original music for the work of Latin composer Germaine Franco.

“Luca” — The Disney and Pixar film about a boy and his summer on the Italian Riviera is nominated for best animated film. Jacob Tremblay does the voice of Luca in his original English version, and Jack Dylan Grazer that of his friend Alberto. Directed by Enrico Casarosa, the film offers a lot of marine fun, but the two friends have a monstrous secret.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” — Another nominee for best animated film. It is about a journey to Kumandra, where an evil force destroyed the harmony between humans and dragons 500 years ago. The dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now the evil is back and the warrior Raya goes in search of a legendary dragon to restore order. The film is co-directed by the Mexican Carlos López Estrada.

IN THEATERS

Among the Oscar nominees are some notable titles that are only available in theaters, for now.

Between them “Licorice Pizza” by Paul Thomas Anderson, nominated for best picture, direction and original screenplay. It is set in sunny Southern California in the 1970s as a love letter to the San Fernando Valley of Anderson’s youth. In Mexico it will be released on February 24.

“Doraibu mai kâ” (“Drive My Car”) by Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi. It is a three-hour drama that is competing in important Oscar categories, including best picture, directing and adapted screenplay. It is adapted from a short story by Haruki Murakami and follows a widowed actor played by Hidetoshi Nishijima. The actor searches for a chauffeur and ends up with a taciturn twentysomething played by Toko Miura. A poignant friendship develops against a backdrop of loss and grief. There is no release date for Latin America yet.

The new version of steven spielberg from the 1961 classic “West Side Story” will also be available to Disney+ subscribers beginning March 2. Sipielberg’s version received seven Oscar nominations, including best picture and direction. Ariana DeBose, of Puerto Rican origin, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Anita. Spielberg, Tony Kushner and Steven Sondheim went deep to rethink the classic story of these New York Romeo and Juliet.

