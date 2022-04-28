Where to watch other series and movies with the protagonists of “Anatomy of a Scandal”

With 75.6 million hours viewed, “Anatomy of a Scandal” displaced “Bridgerton.” (Netflix)

In just one week, Anatomy of a Scandalthe limited series starring Sienna MillerRupert Friend Y Michelle Dockery, reached number 1 on Netflix’s Global Top 10: it accumulated 75.6 million hours viewed. Thus, he achieved something unimagined just days before: surpassing the second season of Bridgertonwhich in its enormous success made the first season return to the ranking of favorite productions in the world.

In addition to the leading trio of this British series based on the book by Sarah Vaughan – a collage of true stories about power, abuse and consent, but fused into fiction – a notable cast sustains the dramatic tension, including Naomi Scott. To learn more about the work of these great actors, we offer you a list of XX titles where you can see them that are currently available for streaming.

Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend and Michelle Dockery are the stars of this production. (Ana Cristina Blumenkron/Netflix)

Sienna Miller

It is Sophie Whitehouse, the wife of James Whitehouse, the ambitious minister accused of rape. After an outstanding first role in Organized Crime (Layer Cake)was seen in the dramatic comedy AlfieThe Lost City Of Z and the series The Loudest Voice (The Loudest Voice series).

stardust -Netflix and Prime Video

“Stardust”, another series in which to see Sienna Miller, this time in the fantasy genre. (Netflix)

Series of Matthew Vaughn based on the novel by Neil Gamanwhich featured as narrator Ian McKellen. Miller acted alongside charlie cox Y Claire Danes; also participated robert deniro Y michelle pfeiffer. It is a fantastic story that begins in the town of Wall, a neighbor of the magical land of Faerie. Tristan sets out to find a fallen star to give to Victoria as proof of her love, but upon reaching the crater he finds a mysterious creature.

The Sniper (American Sniper) – HBOMax

An action drama directed by Clint Eastwoodbased on the memoirs of Chris Kyle, American Sniper: The Autobiography of the Most Lethal Sniper in US Military History. Miller’s character is the wife of Chris, played by Bradley Cooperwho tries to help him overcome the weight of his tragic exploits: his talent as a sniper earned him more than 250 deaths in four tours of duty in Iraq.

Based on Chris Kyle’s memoir and directed by Clint Eastwood, “The Sharpshooter” reunited Miller with Bradley Cooper. (HBOMax)

GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra (GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra) – Prime Video

Based on the action figures created by Stanley Weston. Stephen Sommers directed and acted with Miller, among others, Dennis Quaid, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jonathan Pryce, Channing Tatum, Byung-hun Lee Y Rachel Nichols.

Dead End New York (21 Bridges) – HBOMax

with address of Brian Kirk and performances of Chadwick Boseman, JK Simmons Y taylor kitschthis action thriller was produced by the brothers Joe and Anthony Russo. It tells the story of a detective with a tragic past who, after uncovering a conspiracy, goes in search of some cop killers.

Sienna Miller during the premiere of ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’. (REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska)

Rupert Friend

The actor who played Prince Albert in the movie Young Victoriain which Emily Blunt was the queen, is now James Whitehouse, a minister who has power, money, a happy marriage and a perfect family, and suddenly fears losing everything when he is accused of rape.

Hitman: Agent 47 -Star+

“Hitman: Agent 47” is an action movie with genetic manipulation at the heart of the plot. (Star Plus)

Based on the video game Hitmanthis 2015 action movie was directed by Alexander Bach. They accompanied Friend, between bulls, Zachary Quinto, Hannah Ware Y Ciarán Hinds. After 46 trial clones, Agent 47 is the success of genetic manipulation: he has been created to be a killer. On a mission to prevent the creation of an army of beings like him, he teams up with a young woman who is looking for his father.

The death of Stalin – Starz and Movistar Play

In Armando Iannucci’s hilarious comedy, Rupert Friend played Vasily, Stalin’s out-of-control son.

Friend plays the volatile and useless son of Stalin in this comedy of Armando Iannucci in which they also acted Steve Buscemi, Jeffrey Tambor, Simon Russell Beale, Andrea Riseborough Y Michael Palin.

Pride and Prejudice -Netflix and HBO Go

In this adaptation of the work of Jane Austen, the actor is the nefarious Mr. Wickham. He directed Joe Wright and they also acted Tom Hollander, Keira Knightley, Judi Dench, Donald Sutherland, Matthew Macfadyen Y Rosamund Pike.

Van Gogh, at the gates of eternity (At Eternity’s Gate) – HBO Max, Prime Video and Movistar Play

julian schnabel directed this drama about the artist’s final years. Willem Dafoe is Vincent van Gogh and Friend plays his brother Theo; accompany them oscar isaac like Paul Gauguin, Mathieu Amalric as Paul Gachet and Mads Mikkelsen.

Rupert Friend is James Whitehouse in “Anatomy of a Scandal.” (Ana Cristina Blumenkron/NETFLIX)

Michelle Dockery

The prosecution of the case against James Whitehouse is left to the ruthless Kate Woodcroft, whose investigation threatens to destabilize the government. Dockery will soon be seen in Boy Kills World, which is in post-production, and in Downton Abbey: A New Era, the second spin-off film in the hit series.

downton abbey -Prime Video

In “Downton Abbey” Michelle Dockery is Lady Mary Crawley, the eldest daughter of the Earls of Grantham. (Prime Video)

In the smash hit created and written by Julian FellowesDockery plays Lady Mary Crawley, daughter of Robert and Cora, Earls of Grantham. With its “upstairs, downstairs” structure, this period drama follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawleys and their household staff at the turn of the 20th century, and real events—the sinking of the Titanic, the start of World War I—are integrated throughout. the plot. act Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Jessica Brown-Findlay, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Siobhan Finneran, Matthew Goode Y Lily Jamesamong others.

Defending Jacob -AppleTV+

This limited series created created by Mark Bomback and directed by Morten Tyldum based on the best seller William Landay, a novel about the life of a prosecutor, his wife and their 14-year-old son. A common and happy family that suddenly seems to fall apart when the teenager is accused of murder. Together with Dockery they act Chris Evans, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones Y paul schreiber. It has eight episodes.

As in William Landay’s bestseller, a family faces a critical problem: the 14-year-old son is accused of murder. (AppleTV+)

The Gentlemen: the lords of the mafia – Netflix

Crime and comedy come together in this film of Guy Ritchie starring charlie hunnam Y Matthew McConaughey. It tells the story of an emigrated American drug trafficker who wants to sell his marijuana business in London. But what seems like a simple operation is complicated by conspiracies and blackmail. They also acted Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell, Henry Golding, Jeremy Strong Y Lyne Renee.

godless – Netflix

This seven-episode miniseries directed by Scott Frank is set in the American West in the 1880s. It shows outlaw Frank Griffin searching for his former protégé Roy Goode, but along the way he stops in a town left with almost no men left after a mining accident: only Women and children.

Michelle Dockery will also be part of ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’. (REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska)

Naomi Scott

In the role of Olivia Lytton, she is the assistant investigator of James Whitehouse, with whom she has had an affair and reports him for rape as a result of a sexual episode that occurred without her consent. Scott worked on the production about miners trapped underground in Chile, the 33and will soon be seen in Aladdin 2 and the series Modern Love Tokyo.

Aladdin -Disney+

“Aladdin”, the live-action of the celebrated Disney animation, was the first great work of this young actress. (DisneyPlus)

Princess Jasmine brought fame to Scott, who worked on the live-action version of the story starring Will Smith and directed by Guy Ritchie. accompany the actors Mena Massoud, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban Y Numan Acar.

Lemonade Mouth -Disney+

Another Disney production, in which five high school students meet in the detention room for misbehavior and start a band. with address of Patricia RiggenScott was joined by other young actors: Bridgit Mendler, Adam Hicks, Hayley Kiyoko Y blake michael.

Charlie’s Angels – HBO Max and Prime Video

The new generation of angels: Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott. (HBOMax)

In 2019 this remake of the famous characters was released. elizabeth banks led the new breed of Townsend Agency angels launching into action and comedy: Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Scott.

power Rangers -Star+

The third film in the franchise created by haim saban, which produced this reboot about a group of high school students who have superpowers and use them to save the world. Directed by dean israelite featured performances by Elizabeth Banks, Becky G, Bryan Cranston, Bill Hader RJ Cyler, Ludi Lin Y Dacre Montgomerybesides Scott.

