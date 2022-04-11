Where to watch streaming The Lost City, the Sandra Bullock movie — Showland

The Lost City is the new comedy, action and adventure film from Paramount Pictures, which will be released in theaters on April 21. Starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, it centers on a single romance writer who, during her book tour, will be stranded on an island kidnapped by a powerful businessman and will be the cover model for the book, who You will have to help her get out of the place. But, after her time in theaters, where to watch The Lost City in streaming?

The story follows writer Loretta Sage, who has spent her entire career writing exotic locales and romantic quests from her desk. Alan, an attractive model with the task of impersonating the hero Dash on the covers of her books, will become her savior in real life when she is kidnapped by an eccentric millionaire on one of his promotional tours of his novels.

Paramount Pictures presents its new action-adventure comedy where brilliant but reclusive author Loretta Sage has spent her career writing about exotic locales in her best-selling romance-adventure novels featuring handsome model Alan, who has dedicated his life to embody the main character, Dash. While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire for guidance to the treasure of the ancient lost city described in her latest novel.

Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of books, Alan sets out to rescue her. Forced into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair must work together to survive the wilderness and find the ancient treasure before it is lost forever.

“The Lost City” comes from the hand of two actors closely linked to comedy, romance and action. Wearing an extravagant dress, Bullock’s character tries to free herself from a chair to which she is tied until Alan (Tatum) arrives. However, everything will turn out as they least expect when they face the various dangers of the jungle.

In addition to the leading duo, the cast is also completed with great stars such as Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Patti Harrison, Oscar Nuñez, Raymond Lee and Bowen Yang. The film is directed by the duo of brothers Aaron and Adam Nee, based on an original story by Seth Gordon, and with a screenplay for the big screen written by the two filmmakers along with Oren Uziel and Dana Fox.

Sandra Bullock and the announcement of her retirement from acting

Sandra Bullock is temporarily retiring from acting. The announcement was made by the 57-year-old actress herself during an interview, while she is promoting the film “The Lost City” that she produces and stars with Brad Pitt and Chaning Tatum. The decision is motivated by the family: “Right now, and I don’t know how long it will be, I need to be in the place that makes me happiest,” Bullock told “Entertainment Tonight” host Cassie DiLaura.

Immediately, the actress clarified that the place she refers to is next to her family, especially her two children Louis, 12, and Laila, 10. “I take my job very seriously when I’m doing it. It is 24/7 and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family, ”she said about the reason for being absent from the screens. In addition, she hinted that the need to spend more time with her family also has to do with the pandemic: “All parents know me as the crazy one from the pandemic. They know that their children will return without Covid when they come to our house,” she said.

Where to watch the movie The Lost City with Sandra Bullock in streaming?

The film “The Lost City” features Sandra Bullock as the protagonist and producer through her company Fortis Films. The production began filming in 2021 and finished filming in August of that same year. Finally, the film will be released in theaters on April 21, to later reach streaming.

“The Lost City” is a Paramount Pictures production, which is why many presume that it will go directly to its own platform: Paramount Plus. At least this is the case in the United States. To see them in Latin America, we will have to wait for a confirmation, although it would not be strange for them to premiere on another platform such as HBO Max.

In this way, “The Lost City” will hit theaters first, then digital stores, and then Paramount Plus, probably in May. Paramount, like many major studios, has drastically reduced its theatrical window and the amount of time films are shown exclusively in theaters.

Before the pandemic, most studies had 90-day windows. Now that window has shrunk to 45 days for companies like Paramount. In addition, it is a fact and a confirmation, that all Paramount Pictures movies, which are released in theaters in 2022, will then go to Paramount Plus.