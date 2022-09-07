Where to watch the 2022 Emmy nominated miniseries

The next September 12 we will know who finally rises with him Emmy for the best miniseries of the year, an award that in 2021 he achieved queen’s gambit. Five productions compete this year to get the long-awaited award that recognizes the good work and the popular clamor for some of the productions of recent months. If you haven’t seen any of them, you’re still on time.

Dopesick: Story of an addiction



Where to watch it: Disney+

Duration: 8h 12min

based on the book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America by Beth Macy, the miniseries places us at the epicenter of the America’s Fight Against Opioid Addiction. A fast-paced contest that makes us travel through the meetings of the Purdue Pharma room, the offices of the DEA and a mining community in the state of Virginia.

The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes



Where to watch it: Disney+

Duration: 6h 43min

Biopic about Elizabeth Holmes, the youngest billionaire in history, who conquered figures like Steve Jobs. Behind the image of the young entrepreneur and founder of Theranos was a true swindler, who was discovered in her deception about an alleged miraculous artifact. amanda seyfried plays the lead in the miniseries created by Elizabeth Meriwether (new-girl).

Who is Anna?



Where to watch it: Netflix

Duration: 10h 13min

After becoming one of the most in-demand professionals in the American television industry for jobs such as Grey’s Anatomy, scandal either How to defend a murdererthe showrunner Shonda Rhimes also convinced with the true story about con artist Anna Delvey. The young Ella fooled the New York jet set for years with false identities and a charming personality. Julia Garner (Ozarks) enters the skin of the supposed millionaire and Instagram star, whose story came to light thanks to the report by the Yankee journalist Jessica Pressler.

Pam & Tommy



Where to watch it: Disney+

Duration: 5h 40min

This miniseries created by Robert D. Siegel (screenwriter of The fighter) addresses the history of the stormy sentimental relationship of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Leewho are played by huge Lily James and Sebastian Stan. A true reflection of his madness: from his marriage, just 96 hours after meeting, to the controversial sex tape that went around the world.

The White Lotus

Where to watch it: HBO Max

Duration: 5h 53min

The most curious case in this category is found in the HBO series, conceived as a miniseries and later resurrected for a second season. A topic that has caused numerous debates about whether fiction really deserves to be nominated for a miniseries this year. The White Lotus supposes the caricature of the guests of a hotel, who face heartbreak, insecurity and loneliness, between privileges and riches. A series of conflicts that shows them closer to the rest of mortals than they would have us believe.

