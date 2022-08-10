Where to watch the Billie Eilish concert in Streaming? Time etc.

Find out where to stream Billie Eilish’s concert at Coachella! What time in France?

If you’ve been planning on curling up on your couch and watching the second weekend of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival from the comfort of your living room, know that the YouTube stream for the second weekend of Coachella is not the same as last weekend.

For the first weekend, the Coachella YouTube site offered several channels showing sets from the music festival, usually live or nearly so, interspersed with a few interviews and produced segments.

For the second weekend, the main YouTube feed turns into Coachella Curatedwhich relies much more on interviews, mini-documentaries and produced elements.

Last week Billie Eilish headlined Coachella 2022 alongside Harry Styles and The Weeknd with Swedish House Mafia. For his big moment, Billie Eilish opted for an oversized nude-colored T-shirt with a graffiti motif and matching cycling shorts from Conrad.

The 20-year-old accessorized her look with silver chains and rings and added a skater-inspired touch with her acid-wash wrist supports and knee pads. She completed her look with athletic socks and Nike wedge sneakers. We tell you everything about the program, the time of the artists and where to watch Billie Eilish in concert at Coachella 2022 in streaming!

Where to watch the Billie Eilish concert at Coachella in streaming?

Apart from TikToks or social messages from festival-goers, the only way to follow Coachella from home is the livestream of Coachella on YouTube this year. The chains Coachella YouTube will be live starting at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and you can even catch replays of some of the concerts on the Coachella YouTube channels through Monday.

YouTube has announced that the following weekend’s livestream, called “Coachella Curated”, will go beyond the livestream to include exclusive content from the various artists on the lineup, as well as artist interviews and even virtual pre-parties. on YouTube Premium. To stream Billie Eilish’s concert at Coachella, click here!

What time in France is Billie Eilish’s concert at Coachella?

Full lineup information is available on the Coachella website or via twitter link right herebut the scheduled times for Harry Styles are these: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. PT (Sunday at 8:30 a.m. in France) on the main stage of Coachella.