Where to watch the complete saga of The Hunger Games

Do you consider yourself a lover of these movies with Jennifer Lawrence? If you want to see them again or if you have never enjoyed the saga, review on which streaming platform you will find each tape.

It is more common than you think to fall in love with a saga once it has finished releasing all its films. This is what happens to new generations, for example, with Harry Potter. If something similar has happened to you with The Hunger Games you are in the right place! If you haven’t seen all the movies, you’ve missed a particular movie or you simply consider yourself a lover of Suzanne Collins adaptationshere we tell you where you can find the entire collection in streaming.

The Hunger Games, as it is originally titled, combines science fiction with drama. In 2012the first film based on the best-seller came from the hand of Gary Ross. After becoming a success thanks to the performances of figures such as Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworththe story continued with three other sequels directed by Francis Lawrence. Below we tell you what each of them is about and on what platforms you can find them.

+ Where to see the complete saga of The Hunger Games?

– The Hunger Games (2012)

Platform: Prime Video – HBO Max – Movistar Play

Plot: Each year, the Panem Nation’s Capitol forces each of the twelve districts to send a young man and woman to compete in the Hunger Games. Sixteen-year-old Katniss Everdeen volunteers in place of her younger sister and she must trust her instincts when she has to face off against Tributes who have been highly trained her entire life.

– The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

Platform: Prime Video – HBO Max – Movistar Play – Paramount Plus – StarzPlay

Plot: Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark become targets of the Capitol after their victory in the 74th Hunger Games, which sparked a rebellion in the districts of Panem.

– The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)

Platform: Prime Video – HBO Max – Movistar Play – Paramount Plus – StarzPlay – Star+

Plot: The worldwide phenomenon continues. Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) survived and destroyed the Hunger Games, and now she rises up with District 13 to fight President Snow (Donald Sutherland).

– The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – The End (2015)

Platform: Prime Video – HBO Max – Movistar Play – Paramount Plus – StarzPlay – Star+

Plot: One of the most famous sagas of all time comes to a thrilling end with the latest chapter of The Hunger Games. Jennifer Lawrence stars as Katniss Everdeen, who began her journey fighting to survive the ruthless Hunger Games, and led the rebellion against Panem’s tyrannical president (Donald Sutherland).