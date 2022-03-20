Where to watch the films nominated for the Oscars 2022: Netflix, Disney…

Where to see : Netflix

Nominations: Best Movie, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor…

dunes

Dune is the Denis Villeneuve film that we can see on HBO Max and that tells us the story of Paul Atreides, a “brilliant” young man who must travel to the most dangerous plane in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. A film nominated for ten Oscars 2022 and with a cast in which we will see Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa. A science fiction movie, a space thriller available on HBO Max with subscription.

Where to see : HBO Max (And for rent on Apple TV, Rakuten or Amazon)

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Soundtrack, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

the alley of lost souls

The Alley of the Lost Weapons is Guillermo del Toro’s bid to win the statuette for best film. A 1940s drama noir that we can see on Disney Plus and that has Bradley Cooper as the protagonist with Cate Blanchett. Cooper is a “manipulative hustler” who will seek cooperation with a psychiatrist to con as many rich as they can in the New York society of the 40s. A tape that we can see on Disney + and has been nominated for several statuettes. Among them, the Best Film of 2022.

Where to see : On Disney+

Nominations: Best Film, Best Cinematography…

West Side Story

West Side Story is a classic movie from the year 1961 which has a new version available on Disney + and with a duration of two and a half hours. The essence of always and the history of always adapted again to the cinema. Directed by Steven Spielberg, West Side Story is the story of two teenagers from rival street gangs. Two teenagers in love despite the rivalry in a Romeo and Juliet-style musical drama that we can see again on Disney + in this new version starring Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort and that has been nominated for seven statuettes. Among them, Best Film and Best Direction.

Where to see : Disney Plus (Also for rent on Apple TV, Rakuten or Amazon)

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Production Design.

Williams method

“The Williams method” or “King Richard” is the protagonist directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Will Smith. A biopic on Richard Williams that takes us back to the eighties and nineties to tell us the story of the father of two of the most important athletes in history: Venus and Serena Williams. A tape that we can see with the subscription to HBO Max and that has achieved six nominations. Among them, nomination for Best Film and Best Actor.

Where to see : HBO Max (or renting on Amazon, Apple or Movistar)

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor (Will Smith), Best Supporting Actress (Aunjanue Ellis), Best Editing and Best Original Song (Dixson and Beyoncé)

don’t look up

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are the stars of this Netflix original movie nominated for Best Picture of 2022. Lawrence and DiCaprio discover that a comet is traveling directly to collide with Earth but nobody cares that humanity may disappear if no action is taken . A satire and end of the world drama nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Music and Best Editing.

Where to see : Netflix

Nominations: Nominated for Best Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Music, Best Editing.

Other nominated films

Although they have not been nominated for best film of the year, there are other films nominated at the Oscars 2022 that we can see in streaming if we are curious or if we want to do a movie session before or after the ceremony. Cartoon films nominated for best animated feature film or films in which the nominees for best actor, best actress, etc. appear.

Being The Ricardos

Where to see Amazon Prime Video

Nominations: Nominated for Best Actor (Javier Bardem), Best Actress (Nicole Kidman) and Best Supporting Actor (JK Simmons)

It was the hand of God

Where to see : Netflix

Nominations: Best Foreign Language Film

The tragedy of Macbeth

Where to see : AppleTV

Nominations: Best Actor (Denzel Washington), Best Cinematography and Best Production Design

parallel mothers

Where to see : Netflix (or rent on Filmin, Apple, Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten…)

Nominations: Best Actress (Penélope Cruz) and Best Original Song (Alberto Iglesias)

Charm

Where to see :Disney+

Nominations: Best Animated Film, Best Song and Best Soundtrack

Luca

Where to see :Disney+

Nominations: Best Animated Film

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Where to see : Netflix

Nominations: best animated film

