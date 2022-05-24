Where to watch the movies of the Mission Impossible saga in streaming? —Showland

Tom Cruise returns to the big screen with everything, not only with the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, but also for the launch of the spectacular new trailer for the film Mission: Impossible – Deadly Sentence Part 1, the new installment of the successful film saga starring and produced by the actor in his role as Ethan Hunt, which will hit theaters on July 14, 2023, after several postponements. But, while the premiere of Mission Impossible 7 is awaited, the following is a review of the entire successful action and espionage franchise and, where to watch the films of the Mission Impossible saga in streaming?

The seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible film franchise, “Deadly Sentence” finds Tom, as Ethan Hunt, reuniting with Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny. Newcomers to the franchise include Hayley Atwell as Grace and Esai Morales as the new chapter’s baddie.

Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie (Rogue Nation, Fallout), “Mission: Impossible – Deadly Judgment Part 1” hits theaters on July 14, 2023, with “Deadly Judgment Part 2 slated for 2024. The first part is produced by Cruise, McQuarrie, JJ Abrams, David Ellison and Jake Meyers, and distributed by Paramount Pictures.

The synopsis of the film describes that Ethan Hunt, the field operations agent for the IMF, an elite espionage agency that is in charge of carrying out dangerous and highly sensitive international missions that have been considered impossible, returns to the charges along with Agent Ilsa Faust.

In the trailer, you can see races on the roof of a moving train, helicopters, car chases, sandstorms, submarines, boats, emblematic locations from half the world, explosions, motorcycles, shots and of course, the mythical theme song by Lalo Schifrin. Pure action, adrenaline, with shocking images that do nothing but take Tom Cruise even higher, running and climbing like never before.

The best action series

Based on the television series of the same name, featuring an agent from the fictional Impossible Missions Force, the saga began in 1996 with “Mission: Impossible” and continued with “Mission: Impossible II” in 2000, “Mission: Impossible III” in 2006, “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol” in 2011, “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation” in 2015, and “Mission: Impossible: Fallout” in 2018.

Unlike the TV series that revolves around multiple characters, the movies focus on one main character (Hunt), although other characters such as Luther Stickell (played by Ving Rhames) and Benji Dunn (played by Simon Pegg) have recurring roles throughout. throughout the film saga.

The franchise is one of the most successful in terms of financial grosses at the box office with $3.57 billion, making Tom Cruise one of the most bankable stars in the world, thanks in large part to the continued and sometimes renewed success of the franchise. from the “Mission Impossible” movie series.

“Mission: Impossible” (1996)

The film that started the franchise with the unmistakable imprint of Brian De Palma, who throughout the footage imposes his subjective camera, the impossible sequence shots, the elegance and the suspense worthy of the best Hitchcock. Perhaps it does not have the spectacular nature of the following installments, but it is the most balanced: between auteur cinema and action blockbuster, being highlighted, without a doubt, as one of the best “Mission Impossible” films.

In addition, it has a star cast, with Jean Reno, John Voight, Kristin Scott Thomas, Emmanuelle Beart, Vanessa Redgrave, and Ving Rhames, the only regular actor in the entire series alongside Cruise. With a tone of classic espionage cinema, with less action than one might expect from a blockbuster but the most balanced, with the most remembered scene being the protagonist’s infiltration of the CIA headquarters.

The first installment of the Mission Impossible saga can be seen streaming in Latin America at Star Plus and Amazon Prime Video and in the United States on Paramount Plus.

“Mission: Impossible II” (2000)

John Woo made an irregular film, with all that this entails in the presence of the Chinese author who imposes his visual and narrative style on the adventures of Ethan Hunt, treating the character as the definitive abstraction of the superspy and as a catalyst for a chain of sequences of action performed with the usual virtuosity and style of the filmmaker.

The script by the legendary Robert Towne (“Chinatown”) presents a certain passionate and melodramatic quota and those action sequences that diverge from the visually realistic style differ from the rest of the franchise, with cars dancing flamenco, motorcycles exploding and one of the best robbery sequences of the series. Outstanding participation of Anthony Hopkins as head of the Impossible Mission Force.

The second installment of the Mission Impossible saga can be seen streaming in Latin America on Star Plus and Amazon Prime Video and in the United States on Paramount Plus.

“Mission: Impossible III” (2006)

After the sophisticated classic spy movie by Brian De Palma and the stylized spectacle of John Woo, there was the saga, which lowers its tone, becomes somewhat bland in this installment of JJ Abrams who contributed his sweetened touch trying to humanize the protagonist, thus moving away to Ethan Hunt of the pure conceptualization that worked so well.

This installment, which is not a bad movie, but inferior to the entire saga, presents a memorable villain, perhaps the most fearsome and charismatic of the series, played by Philip Seymour Hoffman, and the definitive configuration of the use of masks, very traditional in the first installment and worthy of a Mel Brooks film in the second. In addition, it was the lowest-grossing film at the box office.

The third installment of the Mission Impossible saga can be seen streaming in Latin America on Star Plus and Amazon Prime Video and in the United States on Paramount Plus.

“Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol” (2011)

This installment definitely abandons the original approach of the first three by which it was intended that each installment of the saga had a unique look. Brad Bird continues this progressive depersonalization of the series, the author of animation masterpieces such as “The Iron Giant” or “The Incredibles” imposes a natural talent for a precise and honest film, although falling into certain common places of the saga .

In this installment, the character of Jeremy Renner is introduced and Simon Pegg’s Benji Dunn, introduced in the third part, begins to take center stage. Paula Patton offers us the strongest female character to date. With the central nucleus in Dubai, a great proposal of suspense and action, which plays with the tones and the transformation of the characters.

The fourth installment of the Mission Impossible saga can be seen streaming in Latin America on Star Plus and Amazon Prime Video and in the United States on Paramount Plus.

“Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation” (2015)

In this fifth film in the saga, the director and screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie bets on dosing impressive set-pieces planned and executed with millimeter precision, with a frenetic pace, an introduction set out in the style of 007, the motorcycle chase, the underwater sequence and the that takes place in the Vienna Opera, all with a studied way of distributing the rhythms of the action sequences.

It is a solid delivery with a very well shot action. Rebecca Ferguson stands out as Ilsa Faust, in the composition of a colleague of Ethan Hunt who had already been expected, someone capable not only of replicating him, but of being ahead of him and who is sensational with his four-handed combat. “

The fifth installment of the Mission Impossible saga can be seen streaming in Latin America on Star Plus and Amazon Prime Video and in the United States on Paramount Plus.

“Mission: Impossible: Fallout” (2018)

Christopher McQuarrie takes up the plot lines raised in “Root Nation” and builds a first direct sequel to the series that has a darker and more somber tone than its predecessors. It can be said that it is the best installment of the most important, successful and balanced action-adventure franchise of the moment. Everything that had been developing in the five previous films explodes here with great precision, from the set-pieces, the definition of the characters, the relentless rhythm and the entertainment in general.

For the first time it feels that any of the members of the group can die, and it is also the first time that Ethan Hunt, until now almost a superhero who survives everything, is now humanized for the first time, showing himself as someone vulnerable whose mistakes have consequences. . He also imposes himself visually with a spectacular chase and a climax with helicopter combat and the anthological hand-to-hand fight in the bathrooms. The presence of Henry Cavill meant a success, while the action of the series rises to the highest level.

The sixth installment of the Mission Impossible saga can be seen streaming in Latin America on the Star Plus and Amazon Prime Video platforms and in the United States on Paramount Plus.