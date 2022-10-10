Where to watch the Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles movie in Mexico?

Learn about the places where you can already see the movie Do not worry, my dear in Mexico and why this film has caused such a stir.

sure too you heard all the scandals that surrounded the film by Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, now you have to know that it is finally in our country and here we’ll tell you where you can watch Don’t worry, dear in Mexico.

The movie of Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh is one of the most famous films this year, first because Wilde’s first film was a complete success and then due to all the scandals that began to surround the tape.

the first bomb came when Shia LaBeouf decided to clarify that he had not been fired from the film as Olivia Wilde he had implied, and that even the headmistress had tried to get him not to leave the tape. To demonstrate his position, LaBeouf shared a video in which he is heard Olivia trying to convince him and even implying that Florence Pugh was being dramatic.

Tensions continued to mount when it was leaked that Pugh would not be at the film’s Venice premiere due to his Dune filming commitments, despite the fact that the leads Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya yes they were in said festival. And just after the press conference of the production of Don’t Worry Darling, Florence posted a video of her arriving at the festival.

But, without a doubt, the high point of the scandal came when a video of Harry Styles spitting on Pine went viral. Until now it remains a mystery if the interpreter of “As It Was” really he spat on his partner, But the speculations have not stopped. And with all these situations happening, the expectation for the film increased even more and after several weeks, It has finally been released in Mexico and here we will tell you where you can see it.

What is “Don’t worry, dear” about?

“Don’t worry, dear” tells us the story of Alice and Jack, a couple who move to the idealized community of Victoria, an experimental city of the company in where the men who work for the top secret Project Victoria live with their families.

The lifestyle of this society in the 1950s would seem ideal; But when cracks begin to appear in her idyllic life, exposing glimpses of something far more sinister than hides behind the attractive facade, Alice can’t help but wonder exactly what they’re doing in Victoria and why.

Where to see the movie “Don’t worry, dear” in Mexico?

Since this is considered a major premiere, we are lucky to find several places to see the movie “No te worries, dear” in Mexico. You can do it in the two largest cinema chains in our country, such as Cinépolis and Cinemex or in cinemas such as the Auto Drive Cinema, Cine Tonalá, the Cineteca of the University of Guadalajara and Cinedot.