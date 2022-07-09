Where to watch ‘The Secret of the Bees’ tonight, an enjoyable and committed drama film

Many will even deny that they do, but there is something I don’t know what about watching a movie on television at the end of the day that cannot be explained. It doesn’t matter if one has been seen a thousand times, it makes you stay rooted to the sofa and swallow movies, commercials and whatever comes your way. Perhaps the reason is nostalgic for the title that will be broadcast, or perhaps laziness for not getting up to locate the remote leaves us looking at the screen; whatever it is, hundreds of people go through the same situation every night. Luckily for everyone, on television at any time there is something to watch and pass the time.

Tonight, for example, La 2 broadcasts at 10:30 p.m. The secret of the bees (2019) a British drama based on the book of the same name by Fiona Shaw and directed by Annabel Jankel. The secret of the bees presents to Anna Paquin (X Men, TrueBlood) and Holliday Grainger (Cinderella, The Borgias) as secret lovers in a small Scottish town shortly after World War II.

Plot

A love between hives

The story is set in 1950s Scotland. Dr. Jean Markham (Paquin) returns to the small town she left as a teenager to take over her late father’s medical practice. When little Charlie (Gregor Selkirk) has a fight in the schoolyard and goes to her office, she invites him to visit the hives in her garden and encourages him to tell her secrets to the bees, like she did as a child.

The new friendship between the boy and the doctor draws his mother Lydia (Holliday Grainger) into Jean’s world. Unexpectedly, the two women find themselves drawn to each other in a way they never would have imagined. But this secret between the two cannot remain hidden forever.

The cast includes Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger, Kate Dickie, Emun Elliott, Lauren Lyle, Rebecca Hanssen, Gregor Selkirk, Zara Howell, Steven Robertson and Alexa Snell, among others.

Annabel Jenkel, a multidisciplinary director

Annabel Jankel, also known as AJ Jankel, is a British film and television director who rose to fame directing music videos. She is also the co-creator of the pioneering cyber character Max Headroom and the co-director of the film adaptation of Super Mario Bros (1993).

Jankel began his career in the late 1970s at the British film production company Cucumber Studios, which he founded with his partner, fellow director Rocky Morton. Jankel and Morton specialized in creating music videos, television commercials, and television title sequences using a combination of live action, animation, and the then-emerging art of computer graphics.

The duo directed several music videos for artists like Rush (The Enemy Within), Elvis Costello (Accidents Will Happen), Talking Heads (Blind), Tom Tom Club (Genius of Love, Pleasure of Love, Don’t Say No), Donald Fagen (New Frontier) and Miles Davis (Decoy).