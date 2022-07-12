Where to watch the series nominated for the Emmy Awards

The awards that recognize the work done on television finally announced their nominees and this time the streaming platforms gave the present in a forceful way, especially Netflix Y hbo max. On the other hand, AppleTV+ It shows more and more that it is at the height of its contenders. Leading the list is Succession with a total of 25 nominations. And this one is followed ted lasso Y The White Lotus with 20 nominations each.

The emmy awards will take place on September 12. And just two months after finally knowing who will take the statuettes home, we tell you where to watch the most nominated series in case you haven’t seen them yet or want to do so before the date arrives.

dopesick

This fiction starring Michael Keaton Is available in Huluas well as in some countries you can find it in Disney+ Y StarPlus. This drama miniseries features a pharmaceutical company that releases a medically opiate claiming that it is not addictive, but soon, a community will start using the drug and become addicted to it.

Legend

Ozarks

Another series nominated and available in Netflix. It has a total of 4 seasons and is starring Jason Bateman, laura linney Y Julia Garner. The story introduces us to Marty, a financier who moves with his family to Ozarks. After a failed money laundering scheme, Marty will be forced to pay off his debt to a Mexican drug lord, not without dragging his family down with him.

Succession

This acclaimed original drama from HBO It has been imposing itself in previous ceremonies. With a total of nominations, the three seasons are available in hbo max. The story focuses on a wealthy and powerful family, owner of a major media empire. But its members will do whatever it takes to gain power and control of the company, whoever has to fall falls. The series was renewed for a fourth season.

Brian Cox puts himself in the shoes of the patriarch of the family.

severity

This title landed on AppleTV+ this year and quickly became a hit. It is starring adam scott who puts himself in the shoes of a worker at Lumon Industries, a company located in a dystopian future. This company is responsible for implanting chips that make its employees forget everything they live in their personal lives so that they can have a better performance at work.

the squid game

It is currently the Netflix’s most watched series and after its premiere in 2021, it has not stopped breaking records and obtaining recognition. The series presents us with people with severe financial problems who agree to participate in a mysterious game that will give the winner a millionaire sum of money. The problem is that these games are deadly and you will have to ask yourself if it is worth risking your life for it.

The Squid Game prevails as one of the nominees for Best Drama Series.

ted lasso

The comedy series that has been leading all the nominations of the genre is available at AppleTV+ and has a total of two seasons (and a third on the way). As for its plot, it focuses on Ted, a peculiar inexperienced American football coach who is hired to manage a First Division club in England. The series features performances by Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, hannah waddingham Y Juno Temple.

The White Lotus

It is a comedy series six episodes available in HBOMax. In this one, we will look at the lives of the guests and employees of a resort located in Hawaii over the course of a week. The series was renewed for a second season. It is starring Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, sydney sweeneyamong others.

The White Lotus is one of the titles with the most nominations.

euphoria

The series starring Zendaya has fans waiting for news about its third season. Meanwhile, the two seasons can be enjoyed at HBOMax. As for its plot, it focuses on the life of Rue, a drug addict, and her friends. There we will see the path of adolescents through the world of parties, drugs and sexuality. Notably Zendaya won an Emmy Award for his work in the first season so it remains to be seen if he will win the award again this time.

As a special mention, in hbo max They’re available Barry, Hacks Y The Staircase which also had some nominations. Pam & Tommyanother of the big nominees, is available at Disney+, Star+ and in Hulu in the different countries. One of the great absentees from this list is Amazon Prime Videosince the program that received the most nominations was The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

