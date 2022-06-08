Where to watch the Spider-Man movies in streaming? Not on Disney Plus — Knowledgeable.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home swept the world box office and will be streaming in July, after a long wait, in Latin America through hbo max and in the United States by Starz, with two different dates. But, while waiting for the premiere of No Way Home at home, the previous installments of Spider-Man are available on different streaming platforms in Latin America, Spain and the USA.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is directed by Jon Watts and set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Holland puts himself in the shoes of Peter Parker/Spider-Man for the third time, after his secret identity was revealed to the world in the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. After two interesting installments, this third part managed to vindicate Tom Holland’s “Home” saga among Spider-Man fans.

In addition, “Spider-Man 3 No Way Home” revolutionized everyone by presenting all three filmic generations of the spider superhero in a single film. Here, for the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, the identity of the beloved neighborhood hero is revealed, bringing Peter Parker’s superhero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and complicating it for him. the ones that matter most to you.

Dismayed by this uprooting from his life, Peter turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell that will make the world forget that he is Spider-Man. However, Strange’s spell backfires, drawing Spider-Man’s cinematic adversaries from across the multiverse.

Among those returns are villains from previous universes: Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus; Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn / Green Goblin; Jamie Fox as Max Dillon / Electro; Thomas Haden Church as Flint Marko / Sandman and Rhys Ifans as Curt Connors / Lizard, are the villains of the previous universes

But also the respective versions of the character played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, whose appearance means an epic moment in the film, where all the previous expectations, the mystery and the leaks come true, to the delight of the fans. Is that “Spider-Man: No way home” is the film event of the year and is the best Marvel movie in history, where nothing can compare. The film has a marked epic tone, between action, drama, comedy, winks and emotion, which means a true visual feast.

The following are the streaming platforms where you can watch the Spider-Man movies:

Spider-Man (2002)

Based on a comic by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, “Spider-Man” kicks off Sam Raimi’s trilogy, starring Tobey Maguire, with a screenplay by David Koepp. Peter Parker (Tobey Maguirre) is a shy and diligent New York high school student who is in love with the beautiful Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst).

One fine day, after being bitten by a genetically manipulated spider, he acquires supernatural powers that turn him into Spiderman. Following the death of his uncle Ben (Cliff Robertson) at the hands of a criminal, Peter decides to use his powers to fight evil.

Where to see Spider-Man 1?

United States: Peacock

Latin America: Netflix and hbo max

Spain: Available to rent in Stores like iTunes or Amazon

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Sequel to “Spiderman” directed by Sam Raimi, with a screenplay by Michael Chabon, Alfred Gough, Miler Millar and Alvin Sargent. Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) is a college student faced with the dilemma of whether to continue his superhero career as Spider-Man or whether to declare his love to Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst).

Meanwhile, Doctor Otto Octavius ​​(Alfred Molina) becomes an evil villain after a failed experiment kills his wife and leaves him neurologically fused to mechanical tentacles. Spider-Man must stop him from successfully recreating the dangerous experiment, while dealing with a subconscious desire to stop being a superhero that is stripping him of his powers.

Where to see Spider-Man 2?

United States: Peacock

Latin America: Netflix and hbo max

Spain: Available to rent in Stores like iTunes or Amazon

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Second sequel to “Spider-Man”, by Sam Raimi, with a script by Ivan Raimi, Sam Raimi himself and Alvin Sargent. Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) finally strikes a balance between his devotion to Mary Jane and his duties as a superhero. But a storm brewing on the horizon. When his suit suddenly changes, turning black and enhancing his powers, Peter also transforms bringing out the darker and more vengeful side of his personality.

Under the influence of this new costume, Peter becomes overconfident and begins to neglect the people who truly love and care about him. Forced to choose between the tantalizing power of his new suit and the compassionate hero he used to be, Peter must overcome his own demons, while two of his most feared enemies, Venom and the Sandman, use their powers to quench his thirst for revenge, threatening Peter and everyone he loves.

Where to see Spider-Man 3?

United States: Peacock

Latin America: Netflix

Spain: Available to rent in Stores like iTunes or Amazon

“The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012)

New reboot of the story, directed by Marc Webb and starring this time by Andrew Garfield Emma Stone, Martin Sheen and Rhys Ifans, with a script by Steve Kloves, Alvin Sargent and James Vanderbilt. Peter Parker (Garfield) gains superpowers after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Turned into Spiderman, his purpose is to find out the cause of the disappearance of his parents when he was still a child.

Like most teenagers his age, Peter is trying to figure out who he is and how he got to be who he is. On his journey to piece together his past, he discovers a secret his father kept, a secret that will ultimately shape his destiny as Spider-Man. To achieve this, he contacts Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), a former co-worker of his father.

Where to watch “The Amazing Spider-Man”?

United States: Netflix

Latin America: hbo max

Spain: Netflix

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro” (2014)

Andrew Garfield’s second and final film as Spider-Man is clearly the worst in the film franchise. Far from that “amazing spider-man” it was far below its previous installment, the film ended up being boring, from another failed script, away from the Spider-man known to all, with an antagonist that bordered on the ridiculous. The public never understood this infantilization of one of Marvel’s most famous superheroes and the critics directly destroyed the film.

Faced with this reality, Sony Pictures decided to cancel it and preferred to reach an agreement with Marvel to be able to include Spider-Man in the “The Avengers” movies with a new actor. In any case, Andrew Garfield was again very comfortable in the figure of Parker and in the role of Spider-Man, proving once again to be the best who played him and the sensational thing is that it allowed him to win many followers. It is clear that he deserved another opportunity, there was plenty of potential for a final third part, but a film is much more than just its protagonist.

Where to watch “The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro”?

United States: Fubo and from 4/7/2022 available on Starz

Latin America: Netflix

Spain: Movistar

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

The new reboot of the saga with a change of actor, Tom Holland and director, Jon Watts. A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Holland), who made his debut in “Captain America: Civil War,” enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Buoyed by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).

Peter tries to resume his normal daily routine, distracted by his desire to prove that he can be more than just your friendly neighbor Spider-Man, but when a new villain known as the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges, everything Peter considers more important. will be threatened. His time has come and he will be tested to become the hero he is destined to be.

Where to watch “Spider-Man: Homecoming”?

United States: Starz

Latin America: Netflix

Spain: hbo max

“Spider-Man 2: Far from Home” (2019)

Directed again by Jon Watts, the superhero friend and neighbor Tom Holland returns, who, after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, must step forward and take charge of the new dangers that threaten a world that has changed forever. forever. It is a continuation of “Endgame”, where Iron Man has died and Spider-man is expected to take over from him.

The film expands the Spider-Man cinematic universe, taking Peter Parker out of his comfort zone in his native New York and taking him through Europe on what was meant to be a school vacation, but which ends up becoming his biggest challenge and his biggest challenge. epic adventure never seen where Peter Parker is measured against Mysterio. “Far from home” meant a hinge between Phase 3 and Phase 4 of the MCU.

Where to see “Spider-Man 2: Far from Home”?

United States: Fubo

Latin America: Amazon Prime Video

Spain: hbo max

“Spider-Man 3: No Way Home” (2021)

As published by CONOCEDORES.com®, the most widely read travel and lifestyle magazine in Latin America, which together with SHOWLAND.tv® and MUYCOSMOPOLITAS.com®, are part of CONOCEDORES NETWORKS, in several articles, Spider-Man’s rights are in hands of Sony Pictures and not of Marvel.

Sony had an agreement signed in the United States with the Starz channel and platform until 2021, so it became the first window for the release of its films, after passing through theaters and digital stores. And in 2021 it also signed, for the United States, another agreement whereby Netflix became the first release window from 2022 and Disney Plus the second.

But since “Spider-Man 3 No Way Home” premiered in 2021, the rights apply to Starz and it will be the first platform to broadcast it in the United States and the date will be July 15. A week later, on July 22, it will arrive in Latin America, for all HBO Max subscribers.

Remember that “Spider-Man 3 No Way Home” can be seen online by buying or renting the film in digital stores such as Apple TV (iTunes) or Amazon. You can also buy the DVD, a format in which the film has 80 minutes of additional material, including 20 extra minutes with the three Spider-Man: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Where to see “Spider-Man 3: No Way Home”?

United States: Starz (as of 7/15/2022)

Latin America: hbo max (since 7/22/2022)

Spain: Available to rent in Stores like iTunes or Amazon