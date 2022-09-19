Where was Diana’s funeral, how many people attended and what is known about Lady Di’s funeral?

On September 6, 1997, the funeral of Diana of Wales took place, who died on August 31, 1997, due to injuries caused in a car accident that occurred inside the Tunnel of the Soul, in Paris (France). His partner at the time also died in that accident, Dodi Al-Fayed, who was buried in the Muslim cemetery in the town of Woking (southwest London), in the strictest family privacy.

On Tuesday, September 6, more than a million people gathered in the streets of London to witness the funeral procession that started in Hyde Park and traveled 13 kilometers to St. James’s Palace.

The rest of the world followed the impact of Princess Diana’s funeral on television. It is estimated that 2.5 billion viewers they followed minute by minute of the televised funeral.

The carriage that carried the coffin of Diana of Wales was a carriage drawn by four horses and escorted by the Royal Guard. Above him, the royal flag on which three bouquets of flowers were placed: one offered by his mother, another by his brothers and a third by their children, who were then 15 and 12 years old and they followed their mother’s body on foot with their father.

Enlarge Guillermo and Enrique were 15 and 12 years old when their mother died.

Years later, both Enrique and Guillermo remembered that moment as one of the worst of their livesnot only for the loss of his mother, but for the walk behind the coffin through the streets of London.

Queen Elizabeth II bowed her head as the procession passed Buckingham Palace, a symbolic gesture after receiving during the previous days criticism for the lack of closeness and empathy before the mother of his grandchildren.

Enlarge Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh before the displays of affection for Lady Di.

The ceremony took place in the westminster abbeywhich they attended 2,000 guests among whom were familiar faces from politics, cinema, fashion, music, culture, such as Tony Blair, Hillary Clinton, Tom Cruise, Luciano Pavarotti, Margaret Thatcher, Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks, Donatella Versace, Anna Wintour , Karl Lagerfeld or Steven Spielberg.

The Sir Elton John singerclose friend of Diana of Wales, starred in one of the most emotional moments of the funeral, when he played and sang a version of his song ‘Candle in the wind’.

Enlarge The remains of Lady Di rest in Althorp, in the county of Lincolnshire.

The coffin was taken to the town of Althorp, where Lady Di’s family home is under a shower of flowers launched by citizens who were in the streets.

His body remains buried in a mausoleum built on an artificial island surrounded by a lake and has become a place of pilgrimage for many followers of the princess.