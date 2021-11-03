Where was filmed Story of a respectable family: setting location

Starting from Wednesday 3 November, the new fiction of Canale 5 with Giuseppe Zeno will be aired, Story of a decent family: where it was shot, setting, location. There fiction Mediaset will air at about 9.15 pm on Channel 5 for a total of four episodes.

Where History of a Good Family was filmed

Starting from Wednesday 3 November, the new fiction of Canale 5 with Giuseppe Zeno will be aired, Story of a decent family: where it was shot, setting, location. There fiction Mediaset will air at about 9.15 pm on Channel 5 for a total of four episodes. The story is set in Bari and the production recreated the city in the 1980s and 1990s. Filming took place in the beautiful Apulian city.

Location, setting

The fiction Story of a decent family is set in Bari, the capital of the Puglia region. A place to be discovered, with its good food, beautiful beaches, glamorous evenings and fascinating architectural works. The Basilica of San Nicola is one of the symbolic architectures of Bari. An example of Apulian Romanesque construction built between 1087 and 1197, to house the relics of San Nicola. The Cathedral of San Sabino is a religious building built in the same style as the Basilica. Visitors can therefore appreciate pilasters, arches, mullioned windows and mullioned windows: a pleasure for art lovers.

Also not to be missed is the Norman-Swabian castle (initially built in 1131, to be renovated in 1153), the Fort of Sant’Antonio Abate, Palazzo Fizzarotti and the Parco 2 giugno. The other filming of History of a respectable family took place in Monopoli, another town in Puglia. In this splendid city it is possible to appreciate the Co-Cathedral of the Madonna della Madia, the Church and monastery of San Martino, the Castle of Santo Stefano (located on the sea) and many other architectures.

Story of a decent family: where to see, streaming

The stakes of Story of a decent family there will be four with two episodes each, for a total of eight episodes. The series will air on Canale 5 in prime time starting from Tuesday 3 November. In addition to live TV, it will be possible to watch the fiction in live streaming or see the delayed episodes on the site MediaserPlay.