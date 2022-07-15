Where was Netflix’s ‘Persuasion’ filmed and what is Dakota Johnson’s opinion on her role?

ads

Fans of Jane Austen will be happy to know that Netflix has released a film adaptation of her novel Persuasion. The book was published in 1817, and in 2022, people will be able to see the story unfold with talented actors and actresses. Dakota Johnson plays the main lead in the film, although many will recognize her from the Fifty Shades of Gray franchise.

Persuasion is about a woman named Anne Elliot dealing with the emotions surrounding a rekindled romance she thought had fizzled out long ago. A man she once loved returns into her life, leaving her undecided on how to move forward. Where was Persuasion filmed?

Where was the new Netflix movie 'Persuasion' filmed?

As a popular British filming location, much of the film was shot in the city of Bath. According to The CN Traveler, Bath is a beautiful spa town renowned for its elegance.

Another major project filmed in Bath is Bridgerton, the popular Netflix original series set in the 19th century. Anyone who has binge-watched Bridgerton episodes might recognize some of the same backgrounds in Persuasion. Part of the film was also shot at Lyme Regis.

The Radio Times also reports that some scenes were filmed in West London, Osterley Park in Isleworth and Ammerdown House in Kilmersdon.

Dakota Johnson flew to England to film 'Persuasion'. What does she think about the role?

As of 2022, Dakota owns a beautiful home in Los Angeles. According to Hello Magazine, it is the second house she owns along with another residence in Malibu with Chris Martin of Coldplay. Dakota agreed to take time away from her two homes in the United States to film Persuasion. She flew to England to play the role of Anne Elliot.

Glamor asked Dakota how she felt about playing a character like Anne, and Dakota was candid with her answers. She told Glamour: “It was a great juxtaposition to play a character who is immensely emotional and vulnerable and also incredibly sharp. [Anne] he has incredible strength and weakness, all at the same moment. And that for me was very…exciting.”

Source: Youtube/Netflix

When asked about handling a project originally written by a beloved historical figure like Jane Austen, Dakota said, “I have the utmost respect and admiration for [Jane Austen] and your work. I feel like it was a great gift to be able to make this movie. I’m an American girl, so in itself… the fact that they trusted me to do this was a lot of fun for me.”

This is not the first time Dakota has been entrusted with a serious role in a movie. She is widely recognized for the film adaptations of Fifty Shades that she starred in between 2015 and 2018. She has also starred in other major projects such as The Lost Daughter, The Friend, and Bad Times at the El Royale.

Persuasion is now available to stream on Netflix.

