“Where was she last Tuesday.” Contagion at 95, very serious risk – Libero Quotidiano





The positivity of the Prince Charles to the Covid holds the Great Britain. The concern of authorities, subjects and tabloids is all for the Queen Elizabeth, 95, considering the recent contact with her son. The English newspapers underline how the unofficial sources of the Palace have limited themselves to saying that the sovereign does not show symptoms but the royal family has not revealed whether it is also positive or not, hiding behind the usual and well-known privacy barrier, reinforced in the last months with the long rest period recommended by the doctors to the sovereign.





It has been said from multiple sources that Elizabeth saw her son and heir to the throne on February 8. According to Mirror For this reason Elisabetta is kept under control and, as expected, is subjected to tests for Covid, the outcome of which, however, has not yet been disclosed.





The news, alarming and alarming, comes on the day a new Biden case also exploded in London. The gaffe this time was not the American president (already at the center of the peto-gate last summer in Glasgow) but of his mother. The Lady Catherine Finnegan, called Jean, was of Irish descent and fiercely anti-monarchist. In his autobiographical book My mess in a bit of lifethe English screenwriter Georgia Pritchett he recalled a rather embarrassing anecdote told by Biden himself: one evening the president’s mother (who passed away in 2010) refused to sleep in a hotel room in Britain that had previously hosted the Queen. “Better the floor”. And in “hundreds” of poems written by her in her own hand, the lady wished that God “would send a rain of blood“.