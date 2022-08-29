Where was the disturbing Netflix series Echoes filmed?

The new horror series Netflix now it is very much in vogue with many viewers who love this genre. The miniseries it was created by vanessa gazywhere figures such as Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer, Karen Robinson, Celia Weston, Jonathan Tucker, Daniel Sunjata Y Michael O’Neill. This new miniseries is divided into seven parts, where mystery abounds throughout the screen.

Echoes revolves around Leni and Gina, two twin sisters who for years have exchanged with each other, which triggered them to end up having a double life. The problem arises when one of them, without spoiling, disappears, which causes his life to collapse. This is when the real problems begin that will leave you hooked, as each chapter always ends with the best hook.

Where was the Netflix Echoes series filmed?

It is not only for the suspense that people highly recommend watching this Netflix production, which now has two seasons, but also for the beautiful and intriguing landscapes and settings that appear on screen.

The series was recorded in North CarolinaCalifornia, specifically in Wilmington, in addition to a part of Europe. Although most of Echoes was filmed in and around Wilmington, a port city and county seat of New Hanover in southeastern North Carolina.

On the other hand, they were also carried out in The Angels, in the most populous of California and the United States. Apparently, the cast and crew of the series used locations in the area of Hollywood and in Sunset Strip, which is a section that crosses West-Hollywood.

But they also left the American continent and embarked on a transatlantic flight, to reach France, and stay in the capital to record there. If you wonder if Mount Echo is a real place, you have to know that it is not like that, it is a fictional town that was created specifically for the series, it is the place where Gina and Leni grew up.