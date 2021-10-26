Where was the film with Matt Damon and Christian Bale shot?

LE MANS 66. Le Mans 66 marks the epic clash between the Ford and Ferrari teams in motor racing, starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon. Where was the photo taken?

Summary

[Mis à jour le 26 octobre 2021 à 20h45] If Le Mans 66 had been named after the city of the charts and it was the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans, France would not have been used as a backdrop for James Mancold’s film. Matt Damon And Christian Bale filmed this biography about the race between Ford and Ferrari in Georgia, where the 24 Hours of Le Mans Trail was recreated. “It took months and months of work. Everything had to be coordinated, ”explained Fran ுவா ois Odoi, chief decorator of the columns of the Halocene.

For Le Mans 66, James Mancold wanted to give an appearance of authenticity and realism. Before shooting, Christian Bale Ken Miles took the driving exercises to be very firm in character. He finds himself behind the wheel of some cars on the screen: “We had some of the best drivers who worked on this film and drove on Lee Mans,” says the actor. I would like to say that I was able to drive cars. I do those scenes myself, but it wouldn’t have been as fun as the movie. We have to let the professionals do it. ” This choice allows you to release the adrenaline during car shows, which is a treat not only for car enthusiasts but also for newbies!

Find out more

Christian Bale and Matt Damon were sent on epic races at speeds up to 300km / h. This is what awaits viewers as they discover Lee Mans 66. Directed by James Mancold, the film marks a rivalry between Ford and Ferrari during the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. In the 1960s, Henry Ford awards Carol Shelby (Matt Damon ) an almost impossible task: to defeat the Italian car company in a race to become queen, the famous race of the Sardois. For this, Carol Shelby calls Ken Miles (Christian Bale) a completely different British driver. These two car enthusiasts fighting against capitalism will get real games and mechanical achievements. By 2:30 am, the general public is guided between intimate games and intense competitions worthy of the greatest action films.

Loading... Advertisements

Summary – In 1966, the collision of the Titans was preparing for Les 24 heures du Mans. Ferrari has beaten Ford twice and it is time to end this rule. Yet Fords show more heat and instability at higher speeds. But Ken Miles, the pilot, will take all the risks.

Is Le Mans 66 worth it, which brings Matt Damon and Christian Bale to the screen? According to the first press reviews, this is the case. These are relatively unanimous: for the press, Le Mans 66 is a very useful hobby, which has everything that appeals to car racing enthusiasts, but not only. Parisian He interviewed former motorists to find out their feelings about the reality of the film. Le Mans 66 did not disappoint: “The overall impression was very positive, which is very rare for drivers when it comes to racing films,” explains Gerard Larus, two-time Le Mans winner during a screening organized for former drivers. . However, they still found the “Hollywood” image, noting some technical flaws that only the racers could notice.

But before the car became a movie, Lee Mans 66A Life story In the complicated and turbulent friendship between Carol Shelby and Ken Miles. According to Le Point, Le Mans 66 is “an ambitious quest” on “madmen behind the wheel”, while Télérama praises it as “brilliant entertainment”. Le Figaro ranks this product in a selection of films to watch in its entirety this week and The Obs Titrampik: Journalist writes that “this film is a pure delight”, focusing only on the American painting proposed by the film, the proposed scene and the final scene of the film, Les 24 heures du Mans Paid. Tito for the first, who qualifies this biography as “good entertainment”. The special media also hailed the basic political point of production with five-star actors: “Mangold also tells the story of a particular America and does not hesitate to leave the victims aside. […] Le Mans 66 is a more political film than you think. “So it’s entertainment that brings the whole audience together.

Behind Le Mans 66, there is a real feat well known to motor racing enthusiasts. In the early 1960s, Henry Ford II hoped to buy Ferrari parts to form an alliance with the Italian champion, the largest carmaker. The negotiations are going well until Enzo Ferrari decides to cancel everything. A shame that Ford refuses to allow. Challenge himself to defeat Ferrari at his home ground Les 24 heures du Mans. He gives the job to Carol Shelby, who has won a race in the past and has dedicated herself to automotive engineering and sales. The Texan wants to build a prototype Ford GT 350 racing car. After many failures, he designed the GT40 with the help of his friend Ken Miles. Exceptional but very characteristic, the American manufacturer has yet to be convinced to allow the British driver to run the engine for 24 hours at Le Mans. In 1966 it was an exceptional race against two giants of the automobile, the result of which will not be revealed to the delight of the spectators who will want to find it on the big screen.

Le Mans 66, a film about friendship

Before there was a film about a historic race between two car legends, or a fantastic car race, Le Mans 66 was a film about the turbulent friendship between Carol Shelby and Ken Miles. “The important thing for me in this film is friendship, companionship, the desire to accomplish something together,” James Mankold said at a press conference. “I tried to make a movie like Adult Drama with action”. A wish expressed by actors including Christian Bale: “There is a common goal between these characters. […] It’s more than just a car racing movie, it’s a story of friendship ”.