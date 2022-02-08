where we are and what are the risks for man- Corriere.it

308 outbreaks in as many farms of turkeys, chickens and laying hens, overwhelmingly in Veneto and Lombardy, 15 million animals culled, 1800 companies involved, 500 million euros of compensation required and as many as they could be added to the damage count by the poultry industry. These are the numbers of the most recent epidemic of avian flu, which has been going on since 19 October raging in farms Italian poultry, in particular in Veneto (almost 250 outbreaks), Lombardy (around 60 outbreaks).

“I am events which have followed one another periodically for some years », says Calogero Terregino, referent of the Zooprophylactic Institute of the Venezie, which is the national and European reference center for avian flu. “This year the earliness entry struck us a bit, ”said Terregino. “All is started on October 19 and unfortunately the first case took place in the heart of reality productive poultry farming in Italy, the province of Verona, where there are hundreds and hundreds of farms and millions of animals, which obviously have constituted a substrate ideal for this virus ».

The alarm avian started on 19 October in a breeding farm in Ronco all’Adige, in the province of Verona. In November there were a few dozen outbreaks detected, in mid-January the tally reached 308 outbreaks in farms alone, plus other positivity in wildlife.

The companies involved

“We are talking about several thousand companiesbecause the problem of outbreaks has generated a repercussion even for those farms that were not affected, ”says Gianmichele Passarini, president of the CIA Veneto. According to estimates from the poultry industry, around 308 outbreaks were affected in the area 1800 companies, which have lost or had to preventively cull over 15 million animals, in particular chickens, turkeys, laying hens. “Usually you do a culling preventive », Passarini says,« we try to to contain within the area in which the outbreak“. The entrepreneur runs a farm of turkeys among the first to be affected, with all 20,000 animals sick and dead over three days in November. According to Terregino, «what you do is circumscribe the area becomes a protection zone of 3 km and a surveillance zone of 10 km ». «There are a lot of killing quotesin the sense that if there are potentially farms contaminated or highly at risk, for example because they are in the same supply chain, they are cut down to prevent new ones from being created outbreaks. The concept is to create a biological vacuum, to depopulate the area, to prevent the virus from finding ground fertile and spread and replicate even more ».

Costs for companies

The creation of «zones of protection»Around outbreaksthe emptying of thousands of warehouses and the ban on “repopulate them»For over a month it effectively blocked production in Veneto, the main Italian poultry district with a turnover of 2.5 billion euros and a production capacity of 45 million head.

A first support from the State for the sector came with the Budget Law, which in December allocated 30 million euros for the avian emergency. These days the industry is making the counts of the damage and is sitting at tables with the Ministry of Health and with that of Agriculture, to ask through a mechanism of European support for compensation that could reach one billion euros.

«The estimate of damage it is in progress at the moment », says Marina Montedoro, president of Coldiretti Veneto. “We have made a request for indemnity of the breeders for direct damages and for damage indirect. Direct damages are those related to the killing of the animals, therefore to the loss of Income Amount. The indirect ones concern the lack of ‘placement’, that is the procedure that requires us, for health reasons, to do not repopulate farms for a certain period of time to avoid new risks ».

A first count of damage was sent to Brussels on 28 January and amounts to approximately 500 million euros, calculated on the basis of national quotations published on the Ismea website, which, for example, provide for indemnities to farmers between 9 and 20 euros for each turkey killed, or 1.5 euros for each chicken. The final estimate of the “indirect damage»Is still in progress by the trade associations, and according to the first rumors the total could reach billion euros.

Meanwhile, in recent days the Ministry of Health, considering that the last outbreak in an Italian poultry farm was detected the January 14gave the green light to the former restocking on farms near the protection zones starting from 8 February.

A structural problem

In recent years the poultry industry in Italy, Europe and around the world has learned to cohabit with frequent avian epidemics, every year. «These phenomena have begun to have some degree consistency starting from the years 1997-2000, years in which there have been epidemics very large ”, reconstructs Terregino of the IZSVE. “Then there was a series of outbreaks of size different, classified with low pathogenic or highly pathogenic viruses, with a few tens of outbreaks or hundreds of outbreaks. This year it was an epidemic very big”.

According to Terregino, the increase in epidemics is now linked to the presence virus endemic in the wildlife which periodically, with winter migrations, reach areas with a high density of breeding, such as the Veneto in Italy this year, but also the south of France, or poultry areas in Poland, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands. “Unfortunately, Veneto or Lombardy have these characteristics: great concentrations of farms and large areas humidsuch as the Venice lagoon, the Po delta or Lake Garda, frequented by birds wild in migration, ”says the expert.

For this “structural problem”, linked to the quantity and density of poultry production, also the biosecurity measures prepared by industry fail to avoid infections: «We are sure that today our farms use all the precautions and tools to minimize the possibility of highly pathogenic avian influenza occurring developments»Says Marina Montedoro of Coldiretti. “But it is clear that we live in a system where there are others factors, like migratory birds. This is why this problem will never be surmountablegoes beyond the activities that breeders can do and is not attributable to wrong behavior ».

Risks for humans

Since the early 2000s, the World Health Organization has initiated a plan to closely monitor the periodic waves of avian, to avoid risk that viruses ad high pathogenicityin particular H5N1, the protagonist of the current epidemic in Italy, could change becoming a threat to the health of humans as well as animals.

“As a center of reference we have the task of monitoring and sequencing the virus, as is done for Covid, to analyze the characteristics of the viruses and understand if they have those mutations that can favor transmission to humans ”, explains Terregino. “Currently they are still viruses completely avianhave a component genetics which makes them capable of attacking only birds in a meaningful way. There have only been sporadic cases related to people living in close quarters contact with animals “.

The most recent case of a species jump to humans occurred in England in early January. According to Isabel Oliver, scientific director of the UK health service, ‘the risk avian for public health is very lowbut we know some strains have the potential to spread to men and for this we have strong prevention measures, to identify and intervene promptly“.

Also in Italy in December the Ministry of Health raised the alert, asking for a maximum caution to all operators in the industry: «The risk of transmission of avian virus to humans is considered low but in consideration of the evolutionary potential of the virus, it is considered necessary to monitor the situation in order to identify any changes, ”wrote Professor Gianni Rezza, Director General of Prevention at the Ministry of Health, in a note.