“Where we left off”, Meryl Streep is Jonathan Demme’s Ricki tonight on TV

It will be broadcast tonight on Rai Movie (Canale 24) “Where were we” from Jonathan Demme. The film presented in Venice 2015, is a starring dramedy Meryl Streep in the role of rock star Rocki Randazzo. Charismatic character, created by the Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody (“Juno”, “Young Adult”), which was inspired by her mother-in-law, Terri Cieri, who is still the voice of a band she performs with on weekends in clubs in New Jersey.

“Many things will change in your life. One day you will wake up and discover a silver thread. And not I’m talking about the head.“Full-time Rockstar and spare-time mother, Meryl Streep in the role of Ricki the protagonist of “Where were we“, Gives a remarkable performance. Immense in the performance of all the songs in the film, no playback, no dubbing, only real live music, Streep turns out not only to be an excellent singer but also a skilled musician holding the electric guitar.

Trailer of “Where We Were We Left”, source FilmIsNow

Plot and curiosity about “Where we stayed”

Los Angeles. Linda, known under the pseudonym Ricki Randazzo, (Meryl Streep) is the front woman of a rock band, ‘The Flash‘, which plays in the clubs in the evening. She is no longer very young and has left her husband Pete (Kevin Kline) and three children to pursue his musical dream. The abrupt breakup of the marriage of daughter Julie (played by the real daughter of Meryl Streep, Mamie Gummer) pushes her to go home, and join her ex-husband who lives with his new partner in a luxurious villa. The meeting with the now grown up offspring will generate, between ups and downs, not a few troubles.

A sweet and bitter comedy, an enigmatic game of parts in which it is fun to find the various appearances of well-known characters in the music scene, not just rock. From Rick Rosas, bassist of Neil Young and member of Ricki’s band, a Bernie Worrell of Parliament, up to Joe Vitale, Audra McDonald and also Springfield, well-known Australian rocker. In short, endless quotes and references for Demme’s film, of which Streep is the true soul, able to revive the fate of a story already seen several times on the big screen.

“Where we left”, a film with many musical references

Tasty are the musical references, with Meryl launching on “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga in a rock version, or “American Girl” by Tom Petty, up to the unforgettable version of “I still havent ‘found what I’m looking for”By U2, a rock ballad that in the new reinterpretation of Meryl becomes the manifesto of her Ricki, always in a restless search for something she will probably never find.

And who knows, maybe the assonance between Ricki and Joni Mitchell is true, identified several times by fans and music lovers, but always denied by Cody who expressed herself in this way about the character inspired by the mother-in-law: “Meryl created the character from the ground up, and I can say that she became the author of it at least as much as I have. Listening to her as she recited my lines made me feel incredibly lucky. She elevates whatever she says and does, so it’s nice, if unfair, that I get credit for it“.

Arianna Panieri

