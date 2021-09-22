Where We Were You | Meryl Streep and the true story behind the film

ROME – When we met Jonathan Demme in Venice, in 2015, the first inevitable question was: but the character of Meryl Streep in Where were we is it inspired by Joni Mitchell? The director – already ill, he would die after two years – laughed and shook his head, not denying, however, that something was there. Actually Streep rock star Ricki Rendazzo was invented by screenwriter, Diablo Cody, Oscar for Juno and already behind Young Adult, who was inspired by her mother-in-law, Terri Cieri, who is still the voice of a band with whom before the pandemic she performed on weekends in clubs in New Jersey. But Streep then put the rest: makeup, hairstyle, the fake biography and of course the voice that after ABBA here ventures into a decidedly different repertoire, from U2 to Rick Springfield that you see with her on stage.

“Meryl created the character from the ground up”, explained Cody, “And I can say that she became the author of it at least as much as I have. Listening to her as she recited my lines made me feel incredibly lucky. She elevates whatever she says and does, so it’s nice, even if unfair, that I get credit for it “. But for those who love music, Where were we it’s also a beautiful puzzle to solve, a film full of references and appearances, from Rick Rosas, Neil Young’s bassist and member of Ricki’s band (to whom the film is dedicated, because he disappeared shortly after filming ended) to Bernie Worrell of Parliament, but there are also Joe Vitale, Audra McDonald and of course Springfield, a rather well-known Australian rocker.

Obviously, however, the difference is made by Meryl Streep: if her singing skills were known long before Oh mama (and legend has it that Alan Parker’s first choice to play Evita was even her, not Madonna) here she also proves to be a credible musician, picking up the electric guitar and playing all the music you hear in the live film, no dubbing and no playback. For music lovers and fans, however, the similarity between Ricki and Joni Mitchell remains, starting from that relationship with his daughter (who is played here by the real daughter of the streep, Mamie Gummer): in 1965 Joni gave birth to a daughter who, however, he decided to give up for adoption, a decision that would affect his career.

Loading... Advertisements

Joni and Kilauren Gibb – this is the name – would have found each other after many years, rebuilding a new relationship and a new present, a bit like Ricki does with his Julie. In short, infinite quotes and references, but tasty are also the musical ones, with Meryl throwing herself up bad Romance of Lady Gaga in rock version (fantastic, here) a American Girl by Tom Petty, although our favorite is still his version of I still havent ‘found what I’m looking for by U2 (you can listen to it below), a rock ballad that in Meryl’s new reinterpretation becomes the manifesto of her Ricki, always looking for something she hasn’t found yet …