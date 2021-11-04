where we will withdraw our money

Soon we will say goodbye to ATMs but where can we withdraw the cash? Let’s find out what the new withdrawal systems will be that will change our habits.

Banks are adapting to government directives relating to a less use of cash. Numerous branches have been closed and several lenders have started remove the ATMs for withdrawal. It has come to this point to combat tax evasion and to encourage the use of traceable means of payment so that the tax authorities can keep under control all movements made by taxpayers. The purpose is laudable and understandable but many citizens are worried about the impossibility of withdrawing cash at an ATM. Habits die hard and that will does not mean being tax evaders. What will be, therefore, the new withdrawal systems to which we should adapt?

Withdrawals from pharmacies, new ATMs

The new withdrawal system provides the introduction of ATMs in pharmacies. Until now we are used to going to the pharmacy to buy medicines, measure blood pressure, carry out allergy tests or – common practice in this period – to take swabs. In some time we will be able to add cash and miscellaneous withdrawals to this list of activities banking operation including making wire transfers. Mixing such different activities could prove to be a failure just as it could unexpectedly lead to a positive turnaround.

The doubts are many, mainly related to safety. Withdrawing from the bank would seem to be safer than in a pharmacy but a real feedback can only be obtained after having put into practice the withdrawal system to replace the old Atm counters.

The Farmacash project, how it is progressing

Pharmacash is an experimental project born in Umbria, the region most affected by the closure of ATMs. There is still no official data showing the usefulness of the system or not. It will be necessary to wait for more information but what is certain is that if the outcome of the experimentation is positive it will be possible extend to other municipalities outside the Umbria region. The idea is to install new ATMs in about twenty pharmacies in various cities in central Italy and then expand the initiative throughout the Italian territory. We remind you that they will be closed shortly sixty automatic pay stations and at the same time we will see a reduction in the number of branches.