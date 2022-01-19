Where will Bitcoin be in 5 years?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has extended the period of poor performance it has been in since early November, but an Ark Invest analyst predicts that the world’s leading cryptocurrency will resume its uptrend and outperform in the coming years.

Cryptocurrencies, a success in developing countries

In recent weeks, the activity of cryptocurrencies in Turkey and Brazil has registered an increase, an element that highlights a growing adoption in developing countries, as stated by Yassine Elmandjra by Ark.

The analyst said (citing data from Chainalysis) that cryptocurrency trading volumes in Turkey increased by 1,065% from an average of $ 169 million per day during the fourth quarter of 2020 to $ 1.8 billion in the fourth quarter. in 2021, supported by the depreciation of the Turkish lira. Elmandjra then added that Tether (CRYPTO: USDT), a controversial stablecoin, gained ground in Turkey outperforming both the dollar and the euro.

Ark Invest noted that the mayor of Rio de Janeiro Eduardo Paes announced during Rio Innovation Week that Rio de Janeiro will invest 1% of its Treasury in bitcoin and deduct 10% from all property taxes paid in Bitcoin.

The market capitalization of bitcoin could triple

As an investment, Bitcoin could become a major savings vehicle in emerging markets, so much so that companies may prefer payments in Bitcoin rather than fiat currency, Ark Invest said.

“If that were the case, the speed of fiat currencies could increase, exacerbating inflation and currency devaluations,” Elmandjra said.

At worst, hyperinflation could render dollar-denominated debt worthless, he added.

Demand for Bitcoin in emerging markets may increase as its infrastructure grows and reaches critical mass, Ark Invest said; if Bitcoin conquers even just 5% of the global monetary base beyond the four largest fiat currencies – US dollar, yen, yuan, euro – its market capitalization could more than triple from $ 800 billion today to $ 2.8 trillion by 2027, the company noted.

Ark Invest is bullish on Bitcoin; in late December, the company said that BTC offers the deepest function of blockchain technology – the foundation for “self-sovereign” digital money.