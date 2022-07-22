Where will Cristiano Ronaldo play this season?

(Paris) Where will Cristiano Ronaldo go? The striker doesn’t seem to want to stay at Manchester United and his absence from training is like a call to the clubs playing their dear Champions League, but none seem to have the means or the desire to attract the megastar.

“The most expensive thirty-something in the history of soccer”, quips the Portuguese daily News Diario.

“CR7”, who still has a year of contract at 37, dried up the recovery at the Red Devils training center in Carrington, then the tour of Asia and Australia. “He had family problems, so we have to give him space and that’s it,” says Bruno Fernandes, his Portuguese teammate at ManU.

“I don’t know what’s going on in his head, if he wants to leave. I didn’t ask him the question,” the midfielder continued. “The only thing I asked Cristiano, when he didn’t come [à la reprise de l’entraînement], it’s if everything was fine with his family, he told me what was going on, and that’s it, there is nothing else, you have to respect his decision. »

For his coach, Eric ten Hag, the situation “is the same as last week”, he explained on Friday.

In the meantime, he is preparing for the season without him. “I’m focused on the players who are here and they’re doing a good job, we’re in good shape. I can’t wait for him to come, we’ll integrate him then, ”continued the Dutch technician, who arrived this summer.

ManU scores without him

For Andy Mitten, fanzine journalist United We Stand fanzine“soccer people in Carrington would be relieved he’s gone, they don’t see Ronaldo as the future of United, and a lot of supporters feel that way”.

Ronaldo’s desire to leave United, sixth in the Premier League and not qualified for the prestigious Champions League, which he absolutely wants to play, surprised many at the club.

The timing of the leak, orchestrated with a journalist whose links with the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, are notorious, questions, especially in the middle of July.



PHOTO PHIL NOBLE, REUTERS ARCHIVES Cristiano Ronaldo

Most of ManU’s rivals have already made good progress in their purchases on the transfer window of the great attackers, Manchester City with Erling Haaland, Liverpool with Darwin Nunez, and MU would not have much time to turn around and compensate for the possible departure of CR7 .

But United sparked in the “Ajaxian” style that ten Hag wants to imprint, a school of play that could also flourish without the star, who has tended to eat up the team’s passing circuits over the past season. .

The Red Devils have already scored 11 goals against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace. The Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho trio showed a certain complementarity.

“Not the philosophy” of Bayern

But few teams can afford a 37-year-old player earning 580,000 euros (over C$760,000) a week, even though his agent, Jorge Mendes, has let the clubs he is in contact with know. that Ronaldo was “ready to cut his salary by 30%”, according to the British press.

At Chelsea, coach Thomas Tuchel considers him “a fantastic player” but is focusing on his main recruit, “our main target, Raheem Sterling, who has signed”.

For Bayern Munich boss Oliver Kahn, “as great as my consideration for Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest, a transfer would not fit our philosophy”.

In Spain, if the president of Barça, Joan Laporta, admitted having had lunch with Jorge Mendes, it was “to talk about the transfer window in general”, not at all about a possible arrival of “CR7”.

Ronaldo is “not economically viable” for Atlético Madrid, according to the daily brandwho also does not envisage a return to Real where the striker had his best years (2009-2018).

If Portuguese television TVI broadcast images of Ronaldo on the balcony of his apartment in Lisbon last week, the star herself presented as “fake” a photo of a car of his in front of the headquarters of his training club, Sporting Portugal.

There are still the dreamers, like this keyword #RonaldOM that prankish OM supporters posted on social networks to assure the star that in Marseille he would have the C1 and the adulation of the fans…