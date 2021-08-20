Where will Dogecoin be in 5 years? This is why I should invest in DOGE

The cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is one of those that has attracted the most attention in the last year. Its price has grown more than 12,000% in the last year, from just over $ 0.004 in March 2020 to over $ 0.70 in May of this year.

While this upside has made many people rich, the big question on every investor’s mind now is: Can Dogecoin repeat the same performance over the next 5 years?

This article explores Dogecoin’s long-term prospects to understand this.

Dogecoin forecast for the next two years

Experts using deep learning techniques believe Dogecoin could trade between $ 0.96 and $ 1.2 in 2022, while the general consensus is that Dogecoin will reach $ 1 by 2021.

The entire cryptocurrency market is bullish

Dogecoin, like all other cryptocurrencies, moves hand in hand with the broader market, particularly following the Bitcoin trend.

When Bitcoin (BTC) crossed the $ 20,000 mark, altcoins, including Dogecoin, rose and hit new highs.

Following the same logic, now that the market is gaining traction to the upside again, Dogecoin has a lot of potential to test its all-time highs again.

However, some news is on the way that will likely lead to a dollar by the end of the year.

The next Doge-1 mission

The key factor that could raise Dogecoin to a dollar or more is the upcoming Doge-1 mission. This is a SpaceX moon mission that is fully funded in Dogecoin.

The mission also aims to bring a physical Dogecoin to the moon. Although the mission is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022, prices are likely to start growing rapidly as early as the end of 2021.

This could give Dogecoin the push it needs to break through the one dollar mark in late 2021 or early 2022.

Once the mission becomes reality, the excitement around the event could see Dogecoin rise to $ 1.5 or more in the first quarter of 2022. However, after more than a year of parabolic growth and the reason for the rally, Dogecoin could suffer. a slight correction due to profit taking in the second quarter of 2022. This correction would also be linked to broader market sentiment. If the broader cryptocurrency market remains bullish in the second quarter of 2022, Dogecoin could hold above $ 1.2. If the broader market corrects, Dogecoin could find support at $ 1 / 0.90.

Going into 2023, experts predict Dogecoin could trade between $ 1.2 and $ 1.5 per token. Its value at this point will be anchored in adoption and broader market performance.

Dogecoin adoption

Lately, there have been many optimistic rumors about the adoption of Dogecoin as a currency. One of the biggest supporters is Mark Cuban. The billionaire recently tweeted that Dogecoin is the strongest cryptocurrency to use as a medium of exchange. Other influential people like Elon Musk have similar views.

Elon Musk even worked with Dogecoin’s programming team to develop updates that would make Dogecoin’s transactions faster and cheaper. One of these updates involves increasing the block size.

With all these influential people talking about Dogecoin’s use case as a currency, its growth potential appears to be quite strong.

In addition to the billionaire-driven hype, Dogecoin’s adoption potential is reinforced by the fact that it is an inflationary cryptocurrency. Ideally, this means there is an incentive to spend Dogecoin unlike Bitcoin or other deflationary cryptocurrencies.

This incentive is not present in deflationary cryptocurrencies because everyone expects their value to continue to rise indefinitely due to their low supply. As such, rather than treating such cryptocurrencies as money, they see them as investments, more like stocks for example.

For its part, Dogecoin is more like fiat currency. The only difference is that Dogecoin is decentralized and its inflation rate is encoded in the protocol. Inflation is a factor that could see many businesses start adopting Dogecoin for payments in 2022 and beyond.

What will Dogecoin’s value be in five years?

Unlike a publicly traded company where its potential market size can be predicted in five to ten years, cryptocurrencies are a completely different ‘game’.

This is still a relatively new industry and there are many unknowns in this market. For example, no one would have predicted that the Market capitalization of cryptocurrencies would go from around $ 200 billion to over $ 2 trillion in just one year.

The same can be said for the next five years. There are a lot of predictions out there as to where the market might go. The most optimistic rumors believe that Bitcoin could be trading between $ 500,000 and $ 1 million over the next 5 years.

In such a scenario, the best cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin would be trading at prices that might seem unrealistic today. For example, if Bitcoin were to hit $ 1 million, then $ 10 for Dogecoin would be a real possibility.

At the same time, there are more temperate voices who believe they will move on; regulations could threaten the exponential growth that cryptocurrencies have experienced so far. Such rumors cite things like the US infrastructure law, China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies as some of the potential threats facing the market.

Bottom line is that no one knows what will happen to Dogecoin or any other cryptocurrency in the next five years. However, if history is anything to go by, those who hold out in the long run are always well rewarded. People who bought a sizable portion of Dogecoin or any other cryptocurrency 5 years ago are rich now.

Such a thing is likely to happen in the next 5 years, but no one can know for sure. Despite the risks, more people than ever are investing in cryptocurrencies. Businesses are also adopting them for daily payments. These are factors that indicate good news for Dogecoin in the future.

How much will Dogecoin be worth in the next few years?

According to the DOGE price prediction offered by experts, Dogecoin is expected to rise to $ 0.72 by the end of 2021, $ 1.35 in 2022, to rise to $ 5.75 by December 2025.

Price forecast projections look realistic.

Is Dogecoin a good investment?

Should i invest in Dogecoin? DUKE: buy or sell? Maybe these questions are still in your head. Risks of regulatory tightening will be important for the cryptocurrency market in the coming year. If you are a long-term investor, then yes, Dogecoin could be a good investment.

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

To invest in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upwards than downwards, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on financial leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2.00. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

To start trading cryptocurrency CFDs, you will need to:

Open an account

If you trade with CFDs, you don’t need to have a specific cryptocurrency conversion account or wallet. What you need is simply an account with a broker who offers leveraged products.

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate.

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success.

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on “buy”, if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or “sell” if you believe it will fall.

Once you have reached your goal, or if you believe it is better to stop the losses, you can close the position by placing an order opposite to the opening one: if you bought, you must sell, if you sold you must buy.

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies with CFDs

Investing in cryptocurrencies is one of the favorite activities of many people who wish to ride the enthusiastic rally of digital currencies. Thanks to CFDs, anyone can easily access the financial markets and buy cryptocurrencies (or other types of assets such as stocks, currencies, commodities, etc …), even with a small starting capital.

Online brokers such as 101Investing provides a series of tools to invest in major markets in a simple and safe way thanks to cutting-edge trading platforms that can be used from any PC or smartphone.

101Investing, an investment platform owned by FXBFI Broker Financial Invest, authorized to operate by CySEC throughout the European Union.

By registering on a trading platform you can try the best trading platforms for free as well as having competitive spreads in the industry and a full suite of powerful risk management tools. Included are a number of fundamental, technical and sentiment tools to help you make the best decisions.



CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. Between 74 and 89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. When trading CFDs, you should consider your understanding of how CFDs work and take into account the high risk of losing your money. Please read our Risk Disclosure Statement in its entirety.