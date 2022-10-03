Where will Hurricane Orlene make landfall?

Tropical Storm Orlene advances through the Mexican Pacific 2:12

(CNN) — Hurricane Orlene is poised to hit Mexico on Monday, bringing heavy rain and the possibility of severe flooding to popular tourist areas along the country’s west coast.

The hurricane, now a category 2, has maximum sustained winds of 168 kilometers per hour with higher gusts, after having become a category 4 on Sunday afternoon, and is moving north at 13 kilometers per hour. Tropical storm-force winds extend up to 90 miles from the cyclone’s core, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

Orlene is forecast to move over the Islas Marias overnight, remain at hurricane strength when it makes landfall Monday afternoon or evening just south of Mazatlan, and then rapidly weaken, the center projected.

Outlying islands could see 6 to 10 inches of rain, with local amounts of more than 12 inches, leading to localized flooding and possible landslides, the National Hurricane Center said, adding that dangerous storm surges can be expected, with waves of up to 1.80 meters.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the Marías Islands, and along the coast of mainland Mexico from San Blas to Mazatlán. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the coast of mainland Mexico from Playa Perula to San Blas and from Mazatlán to Bahía Tempehuaya, including the city of Puerto Vallarta.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the coast of mainland Mexico from Playa Perula to San Blas. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the coast of mainland Mexico from Manzanillo to Playa Perula.