Where will Shakira live after separating from Piqué? Get to know her spectacular mansion in Miami | People | Entertainment

After separating from the footballer Gerard PiquéColombian singer Shakira silent about his future. The truth is that at the moment she is still living in Barcelona with her two children, Milan Y Sasha, nine and seven years old. However, media specialized in entertainment and entertainment already rumor that the artist could begin a new stage of her life in Miamia city in which he owns a magnificent mansion.

Waiting to know its next steps, the magazine Hello! has shared a series of photos of his property located in a privileged area of miami-beach, North Bay Rd Drive. It is also just a few minutes from the famous Venetian Islands and Indian Creek.

Grammy Award-winning singer Shakira owns this Miami Beach property, valued at $12 million. Photo: Profimedia

It is a mansion, overlooking the sea, and more than 750 square meters distributed on two floors over an area of ​​almost 2,000 square meters. The artist acquired this residence in 2001 for almost 3 million dollars. In 2018, she put it up for sale for around $11.6 million.

However, it is now known that the house is not for salehence all the alarms have gone off. Will it be the new home of the barranquillera?

The house has a gym and an office with a built-in desk where Shakira currently displays the awards of her pop career.

housing is minimalist and totally white, both outdoors and indoors. It has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and spacious and bright living rooms.

Shakira has taken care of renovate the property, which has all kinds of luxuries. For example, on the ground floor of his mansion there is a rest area with oriental airs and a decorative hookah, alluding to her Lebanese roots, of which she feels “very proud”, as she has commented when referring to her father, William Mebaraka native of Zahlé, capital of the eastern Beca Valley, in southeastern Lebanon.

Inside, there is a combined living and dining room, a sleek kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a built-in dining room. Photo: PlanOmatic

The house has a great gym, where Shakira can work out and move her hips. In addition, it is full of huge windows, which provides natural light to all rooms.

Shakira has ensured that her kitchen is a very functional space, whose floor, as reported at the time, is made of wood, which brings comfort and warmth to the home. Like other rooms in the residence, the decoration of the kitchen and the rest of the house stand out for their great sobriety thanks to the color white.

The interior design is inspired by Shakira’s Colombian/Lebanese heritage, includes a hookah lounge, and is packed with custom-made furniture.

The bathrooms have been covered with original mirrors and huge bathtubs, as well as individual sinks. There are also windows, through which a lot of light enters and gives a feeling of greater spaciousness. The mansion also has smaller and more discreet bathrooms, with a shower instead of a bathtub and a very original sink.

Hello! He also shared an aerial image of the home, which allows you to see another detail of the mansion: the outdoor pool and the dock to go sailing. That pier witnessed one of Shakira and Piqué’s most romantic moments in 2011. The couple went there on vacation and were seen enjoying a jet ski ride while passionately kissing.

The wooden floor was imported from Spain and the front door was imported from Europe. Shakira originally purchased the property in 2001 for $3 million. Photo: Profimedia