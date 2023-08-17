Where Will Taylor Swift Stay In Mexico; potential location

As part of her world tour “The Eras Tour”, Taylor Swift will head to Mexico for the first time with sold-out dates to perform four concerts at Foro Sol on August 24, 25, 26 and 27. As the big day approached, hundreds of ‘Swifties’ had several doubts regarding the singer’s visit, such as whether she would arrive at CDMX on time and where she would be staying during her stay.

It is looking to be able to exchange a few words with him, take a picture or simply see him from afar, to analyze the possibility of welcoming him at the airport or carrying some details to his hotel.

Here are some possible accommodation options and locations for Taylor Swift in Mexico.

Where will Taylor Swift live in Mexico?

1.Four Seasons

The first bet on Taylor Swift’s possible accommodation in Mexico is the Four Seasons, located on Paseo de la Reforma, one of Mexico City’s main streets. The hotel is one of the favorites of celebrities visiting the country, as it has all the amenities for a pleasant stay and it’s strategic location for those who want to visit part of the must-see destinations.

Dua Lipa, Katy Perry and Shawn Mendes are just some of the celebrities who have been guests of the Four Seasons, so it’s likely that Taylor Swift chooses it as her favorite place to unwind before and after her concerts.

2.St. Regis

Another option where Taylor Swift could stay in Mexico points to the famous St. Regis Hotel, located on Paseo de la Reforma, at the height of Diana Cazadora and very close to the Angel of Independence, one of the most famous landmarks is one of the CDMX’s.

Owing to its luxurious amenities and easy access to major mobility points in the city, it is one of the favorites of celebs visiting the country. Just this past December, The St. Regis opened its doors to welcome Harry Styles, who, like Taylor, appeared at Foreo Soul; Therefore, it would be an option for the interpreter of “Shake It Off”.

3. Sofitel

Continuing with the most popular and prestigious hotels in Paseo de la Reforma, the Sofitel should be taken into consideration as a possible Taylor Swift accommodation in Mexico. It boasts an elegant French-style design and first-class amenities distributed over 40 floors that offer an unparalleled view of the city.

In addition to having celebrities as tenants, the Sofitel serves as a venue for events and conferences, a feature that is useful given Taylor’s workforce. It is located at the height of the famous Glorieta de la Palma before Chapultepec.

4.JW Marriott

If you plan on searching Mexico City for Taylor Swift’s accommodations, the JW Marriott is worth considering as an option on the list. It has a privileged location, on the Paseo de la Reforma, almost opposite the National Auditorium and less than a kilometer from President Masaryk, known as one of the city’s most exclusive avenues .

5. Intercontinental President

We cannot rule out the possibility that for her stay in Mexico, Taylor Swift decides to stay at the Presidente Intercontinental located in Campos Alicios, Polanco. This is one of the most exclusive hotels in CDMX, plus it has the advantage that, despite being in the central area, it is not as crowded as the Reforma, Taylor will certainly value it by having the opportunity to dress up and relax.

It is one of the favorites of celebs, politicians and public figures. The President of the United States, Joe Biden, was a guest on the Intercontinental on his last trip to Mexico.

