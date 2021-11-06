where will the “anti Meloni” – Libero Quotidiano go





Great movement in the editorial offices of the Press and Republic, both being part of the Gedi group. This time two signatures are involved like Annalisa Cuzzocrea of the Republic and Paolo Mastrolilli of the Press. Movements that are the effects of the reorganization especially in the newspaper founded by Eugenio Scalfari which provides for incentives for journalists who are over sixty years old. Before Federico Rampini, correspondent from the United States, went to Corriere della Sera. In his place, the director Maurizio Molinari took from the Press of Paolo Mastrolilli, US correspondent for the Turin newspaper.





At La Stampa instead, Paolo Griseri, he decided to leave the post of deputy director after a little over a year, after having spent a lifetime in Repubblica. His place, the director decided Massimo Giannini, it was taken ad personam by Annalisa Cuzzocrea, political signature of the Republic.





“When you start something new, you say thank you”, wrote Cuzzocrea, recently embroiled in a controversy with Giorgia Meloni, in a Twitter post. “Thanks to the whole Republic, which is home”. Thanks also to Maurizio Molinari and to the new employer Giannini for having “put her in front of a new challenge”. Born in 1974, Annalisa Cuzzocrea she graduated from La Sapienza in Foreign Languages ​​and Literatures with a thesis on George Orwell and Arthur Koestler. She specialized in Urbino in journalism and began her journalistic activity as a collaborator on the Repubblica.it site.