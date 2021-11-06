World

where will the “anti Meloni” – Libero Quotidiano go

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read


Great movement in the editorial offices of the Press and Republic, both being part of the Gedi group. This time two signatures are involved like Annalisa Cuzzocrea of the Republic and Paolo Mastrolilli of the Press. Movements that are the effects of the reorganization especially in the newspaper founded by Eugenio Scalfari which provides for incentives for journalists who are over sixty years old. Before Federico Rampini, correspondent from the United States, went to Corriere della Sera. In his place, the director Maurizio Molinari took from the Press of Paolo Mastrolilli, US correspondent for the Turin newspaper.

Dressed in black. Delirium and gaffe of the Repubblica journalist: the latest baseness against Giorgia Meloni

At La Stampa instead, Paolo Griseri, he decided to leave the post of deputy director after a little over a year, after having spent a lifetime in Repubblica. His place, the director decided Massimo Giannini, it was taken ad personam by Annalisa Cuzzocrea, political signature of the Republic.

It was a simple description. Scarring Giorgia Meloni in black? Annalisa Cuzzocrea explains herself this way

“When you start something new, you say thank you”, wrote Cuzzocrea, recently embroiled in a controversy with Giorgia Meloni, in a Twitter post. “Thanks to the whole Republic, which is home”. Thanks also to Maurizio Molinari and to the new employer Giannini for having “put her in front of a new challenge”. Born in 1974, Annalisa Cuzzocrea she graduated from La Sapienza in Foreign Languages ​​and Literatures with a thesis on George Orwell and Arthur Koestler. She specialized in Urbino in journalism and began her journalistic activity as a collaborator on the Repubblica.it site.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

First time in public for the Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada

5 days ago

Here is Rob, the cat with the scars: “He looks like Frankenstein, but he is very sweet and special”

5 days ago

Covid, more than 1,100 deaths a day in Russia. And it is a record of infections

6 days ago

global CO2 emissions return to record levels

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button