Where will the Concachampions Final be played? Pumas awaits MLS rival

the end of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League will be played again in a round trip series where the UNAM Cougars are already installed and waiting for the New York City and the Seattle Sounders define who will be the rival of the Mexican team.

The Pumas managed to advance to the Final with a goalless draw against Blue Crossa result suffered due to the fact that they closed the tie as a visitor and were left with one less player for much of the second half.

Also read: Tigres UANL and Pachuca tie Repechage; What does the rest of Liga MX need?

The result ended up affecting the Pumas in the CONCACAF classification, so the Universitarios will have to close the Final in the United States, either against the Seattle Sounders or New York City.

To determine which club will host the second leg of the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Final, Concacaf will rely on the ranking based on the results in the previous rounds of the competition (wins, draws and, if necessary, goal difference).

Seattle Sounders FC (11 points, +10 GD) Pumas UNAM (11 pts, +4 GD) Cruz Azul (11 pts, +3 GD) New York City FC (9 points, +4 GD)

Why will you close as a visitor?

The series between NY City and Seattle is 1-3, so a draw, victory or even a loss by 1 goal would give the Sounders a pass, leaving them above Pumas in the standings.

In the event that NY manages to go through to the next phase, this means that City would have won the match, leaving them with 12 points, beating the Pumas.

When will the Concachampions Final be played?

The finals will be played between April 26 and 28 in Mexico City and May 5 in Seattle or New York.

Also read: Tigres UANL vs. Toluca: Leo Fernández seeks his revenge against Miguel Herrera in Liga MX