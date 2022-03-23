Where will the Green Pass and Super Green Pass be needed from April 1st 2022?

With the DCPM a few days ago, the Government regulated Italy’s exit from the Covid19 emergency phase, and introduced a series of new rules for the use of the Green Pass and Super Green Pass, which will be needed in fewer places. compared to now. Let’s take stock of the innovations introduced.

Starting from workplaces, from 1 April 2022 to return to service the basic and non-reinforced Green Pass will suffice (here we explain the difference between Green Pass and Super Green Pass). From 1 May 2022, however, this obligation will also be eliminated.

Also from 1 April 2022, even those who work in the education and security sector they will be able to return to work with a basic Green Pass and not a Super Green Pass.

As for citizens, from 1 April 2022 the basic certification will also be sufficient for those who work in bars, restaurants, gym, indoor swimming pools, cinemas and theaters while customers must show the Super Green Pass until April 30th.

Until December 31, 2022, the obligation to show the Green Pass for visitors to the nursing homes, hospices and hospital wards also remains.

With this decree, therefore, Italy is slowly moving towards a return to normality. Recall that with iOS 15.4 the possibility of inserting the Green Pass in the default iPhone Wallet was introduced.