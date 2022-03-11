Where would they have seized the US$ 4.3 million that gave rise to “Operation FM”?

At the end of August 2020 the General Directorate of Customs (DGA)reported on the seizure of 4 million 349 thousand 90 dollars, which had been brought into the country in two batches inside loudspeakers.

On the 31st of that month, the DGA indicated in a press release that the seizures occurred in the port of Haina Oriental, where the money arrived through the so-called courier companies.

In a first operation, US$2,174,750 million were seized and ten days later another 2,174,340 million dollars, adding a total of 4 million 349 thousand 90 dollars. The money, in both cases, came from the county of Brooklyn in New York.

Almost all of the dollars in ballots of 20 and others of 50, came camouflaged inside two speakerssurrounded with pillows to prevent their movement and to be declared belongings of the home, said the DGA.

By then, the institution had announced a reinforcement of the checks in the different ports of the country through which the couriers bring merchandise, due to suspicions that they were used by criminal groups to send illicit products.

“This operation, directed by the Intelligence Department of the DGA, was carried out in combination with the Public Ministry, the General Directorate of Drug Control and members of the intelligence agencies of the Ministry of Defense”, was indicated in the statement, in which the director general of Customs, Eduardo Sanz Lovatón, also said that the institution would remain “active 24 hours a day in the ports and airports of the country to deal with smuggling in general.

Operation “Case FM”

The above described could give a clue to the name he used this Monday the Attorney General’s Office to name the last operation he carried out against organized crime and money laundering, which he identified as the “FM Case”, and whose network he related to the seizure of 4.3 million dollars last August 2020.

In the raids carried out this Monday in Santiago, Santo Domingo Este and Punta Cana where US$1,020,000, RD$760,000 and 50 euros were seized, as well as 13 vehicles, including one Ferrari brand and two Porsches.

The FM Case, as identified by prosecutors acting, is linked to an international network dedicated to laundering assets from drug trafficking.

About 15 prosecutors and 145 members of the DNCD and other security agencies of the Dominican State participate in the operations.