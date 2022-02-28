Where’s Negan? Jeffrey Dean Morgan explains what happened to the character in ‘The Walking Dead’

There is no trace of what was the bloodiest villain in the history of the series, but the actor confirms that he will return. And accompanied.

Negan’s desire to be a full-fledged member of the Alexandria survivor community has lasted little. He earned his freedom after years as a prisoner thanks to his role in the war against the Whisperers, but Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) re-entry onto the scene and their forced relationship for longer than either of them would have liked has him rethinking things. Thus, after ending once and for all the threat posed by the Reapers and seeing his enemy taking his inexhaustible anger to another level, the former leader of The Saviors and one of the greatest villains the series has seen decided to leave. .

He did it in the first episode of the second part of season 11 of The Walking Dead, ‘No Other Way’ (11×09), and in the second, ‘New Haunts’ (11×10)broadcast last night at dawn on AMC and simultaneously on FOX Spain, there has been no trace of him.

In that first episode, Negan reached a new turning point in his journey as a character after witnessing Maggie take bloody revenge on a group of Reapers. It’s not the first time we’ve seen the young widow and mother of Glenn’s son (Steven Yeun) take a new step towards her colder, more emotionless personality, but witnessing that moment, the former villain quickly realized. that no matter how much they have signed a truce Maggie will never forgive him for having killed the love of his life. Negan believes that at some point he will take revenge on him and that leads him to separate himself from the group of survivors: He will not let him do the same thing he has just witnessed.

Where’s Negan? Has he gone never to return? Would he have left to live on his own and alone if he knew that later the opportunity to live in a place like the Commonwealth would arise?

The charismatic interpreter in charge of giving life to the character, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, has spoken about it in statements to Insiderconfirming that that first episode of the second part of the final season of The Walking Dead It won’t be the last time we see Negan.

It will never end [el conflicto entre ellos]. And I think leaving is the only way for anyone to find peace. I don’t know if anything Maggie does surprises Negan at this point. They’ve been on her journey this year and they’ve spent a lot of time together and I think he knows there’s a side to her that’s pretty dark.

“I don’t know if he’s completely surprised who this new Maggie is,” Morgan reflects on what Negan has been able to discover during this time and that, ultimately, has made him realize that, definitely, he is in danger to his side. “He’s been dealing with her for a while on an individual basis. So he knows a little bit, I think, about what to expect from her.”

He also cautiously confirms that we will see him again: “I don’t know [qué sigue a continuación]. I didn’t see any notes on whether I can talk about it or not. We are always under the veil of secrecy here in The Walking Dead“.

I can tell you that Negan will be gone and when he reappears he will have a mystery friend with him. We’ll find out more then

Taking into account the time remaining The Walking Dead ahead -what remains of this second half and the third part that will put the finishing touch to the series definitively-, we can count on it not being long before we see him again. In addition, we are already looking forward to seeing who this mysterious companion is, but what is clear is that the new plot that is built before Negan is the outcome that the series has decided to give one of its most complex characters.

While Negan is still missing, the group of survivors has split up again. Some characters have decided to stay behind, in the new world that they wanted to build, but others have accepted the offer to join the Commonwealth and we have seen them there in the last episode broadcast.

FOX Spain will continue to broadcast a new chapter every week until completing the eight that make up the second part every Monday at 10:00 p.m. in its dual version.

