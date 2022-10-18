Whering: a sustainable fashion app to buy less and never ask yourself ‘what to wear’

If you consider that we only wear 20% of our clothes and how small the closets are, it is natural that buying fewer clothes is a common purpose in the context of ‘first world problems’. In my case, I have achieved it (three years have passed since the last time I went shopping), and I admit that, sometimes, it is difficult for me not to repeat styling; but this is something that also happened to me when I had twice as many clothes… Psychologically, it is impossible to manage the volume of pieces in contemporary wardrobes. Fortunately, a new application of British origin called Whering aims to help us with this matter.

What is Whering?

I discovered this apps thanks to a co-worker who had just downloaded it, and wanted to take advantage of the wardrobe change to finish digitizing her clothes, since she had already been incorporating several basics and pieces from the Whering database into her profile. She explained to me what it consisted of: you can ‘upload’ your clothes and compose looks in style design your fashion (combining tops, bottoms, and shoes, then adding even more clothing and accessories), then assign them to specific dates or to collections that you have previously configured (Autumn outfits, mid-season looks…). In case you lack inspiration when creating combinations, the application can also propose styling proposals based on your own clothes.

Suddenly I saw the enigma of spring clothes solved, the difficulty of packing a profitable suitcase or the possibility of not repeating the look for weeks. I downloaded it, and In just one week, I have planned the suitcase for the trip I am going to start tomorrow (much lighter than usual) and I have created 4 more collections: ‘autumn’, ‘winter’, ‘winter guest’ and ‘winter party’. Indeed, the change of wardrobe has been the perfect time to start using it.

In this way, Whering is postulated as the solution to a closet full of clothes and ‘nothing to wear’: an application to digitize the dressing room and, from there, catalog the garments, compose and obtain suggestions for outfitsas well as buy consciously; “save time, money and reduce consumption”says its motto. We could say that Whering functions as a digital dressing room, a stylist and a look planner at the same time, but it’s more than that…

Statistics about your clothes

Only with what has already been narrated, you will be able to get an idea of ​​how much this platform can make your life easier; and yet, the organization is a trifle compared to the rest of the services it offers. My favorite part is the stats: Based on your items and the information we provide about them, Whering tells you how much your wardrobe is worth, the rate of use of the garments, how many you own by category and the predominant colors of your wardrobe.