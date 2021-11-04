Whether it is real or fake peace, the controversies in the League are not good for the CDX

League: will it be a real truce? Formally, the showdown is only postponed, judging by what is filtered by the federal council of the League. Indeed, it seems that in the first round Salvini won, who apparently managed to reaffirm his leadership: “I listen to everyone and then I decide, we alternatives to the left”. Fifty minutes of intervention, those of the Northern League secretary, from taxes to work, to trips against citizenship income, up to the new sovereign group to be brought to Europe, because “the EPP is subordinate to the left”. With the party colonels – including Giorgetti – who reconfirm their trust “in the activity, vision and strategy of the leader”.

All back? Soon to tell. Stomach pains were unlikely to have evaporated within an hour, given the tension with which the air was charged. The battle is only postponed for a month, until the programmatic assembly in December, which will also be attended by mayors and governors. Until then, it is possible that we will see a scenario more like a Bud Spencer movie than a romantic comedy with Meryl Streep, to use Georgetian terminology. Yet, behind the semblance of harmony, no one backstage backstage: neither the sovereignists, nor the governists. certainly in the Northern League assembly the comments on the “pizza pact”, the photo around the margherita that saw Giancarlo Giorgetti and Luigi Di Maio together, will have been wasted. A gastronomic-political axis in a governist sauce that adds a good dose of discontent in the Salvinian phalanxes, still scorched by the words delivered to Bruno Vespa by the Minister of Economic Development. Giorgetti’s thought on Salvini’s “unfinished” Europeanism offends the Captain’s loyalists, especially since the attack was launched in the press. Shortly before the federal council “of provisional pacification” Giorgetti would have confided to a senator friend: “I said those things for the good of the League. A European sovereign group is destined to be marginal”. And the rift, despite today’s confidence, remains.

As in the films on the atomic wars, Salvini did not want to turn the other cheek to the “Draghian” minister, on the contrary, he raised the bar of tension by releasing two ballistic missiles: first point, a great kermesse on the program by the end of the year, extended to governors and mayors. Not really a congress, but almost, in order to reaffirm its line and its leadership. Second point, a videoconference with the Hungarian Prime Minister Orban and the Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki to speed up the single sovereign group. In a stubborn and contrary direction to Giorgetti’s wishes. In this bar brawl atmosphere, the great advice of the Carroccio was celebrated: the idea was to track down the Draghian faction and openly confront the party on the two worldviews. But putting the pieces back together seems to be more complex than expected.

It is not yet clear whether the Northern League skirmish will return without repercussions, or will it degenerate into a civil war. One thing is certain: a party on a permanent boil is of no use to anyone. It does not serve the Northern League, it does not serve the center-right coalition, it does not serve for the stability of the government, and ultimately it does not serve the country. The only ones who rub their eyes with wonder are the elders of the Democratic Party, who with Enrico Letta underline the divisions of the League: they, who have been drowning in the current struggle for years, Olympic champions of the beheading of secretaries.

The difference is that the Democratic Party has been governing for ten years without winning the elections. The League and the center-right, on the other hand, have been the majority in the country for years, and are likely to frolic on their own at the very last mile. This should be a time for accountability, not fist fights. And if the discontent does not fall there is a high risk of committing suicide a few steps from the electoral goal, disappointing a large audience of voters who dream of a physiological return to democratic normality, after years of technical-political governments imposed from above. Therefore, it is true that the distance in the League between the sovereign wing and the governist is dramatically widening. But to put it to Luca Zaia, you only fly with two wings: finding a compromise is mandatory.