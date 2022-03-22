Which 4 actors have the most Oscar nominations?

The most prestigious awards in Hollywood celebrate their 94th edition with four Spaniards who choose to win an Osca: Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz, Alberto Iglesias and Alberto Mielgo. Bardem is nominated for playing Cuban Desi Arnaz in ‘Ser los Ricardo’; Cruz for his Janis from ‘Parallel Mothers’, a film that Iglesias, composer of the soundtrack, also opts for, and Mielgo premieres at the Oscars with his animated short ‘The wiper’.

His three companions will arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles (USA) with their fourth nomination. And in the case of Bardem and Cruz, already knowing what it is to win an Oscar.

Penélope Cruz, nominated for ‘Parallel Mothers’

It is the fourth nomination for the actress from Madrid and the second for a film by Pedro Almodóvar. In 2007 caressed the statuette for ‘Volver’, but the winner was Helen Mirren, for ‘The Queen’. Cruz won the Oscar for best secondary for ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona, ​​directed by Woody Allen and where she coincided with Bardem, her husband since 2010. And she was also nominated in 2010 for the musical ‘Nine’.

Now she comes back to the Oscars with a role tailored for her by Almodóvar, that of Janis, a photographer in a story of motherhood and historical memory. And she will enter the Dolby Theater hand in hand with her husband, something that makes her especially excited, as she acknowledged in an interview with Efe.

And although the Spanish actress has won the Volpi Cup won in Venice or the critics’ awards from Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego and the National Society of Film Critics, among others, the favorite to win the prize is Jessica Chastain for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’.

The list of five finalists is completed by Kristen Stewart (‘Spencer’), Olivia Colman (‘The Dark Daughter’) and Nicole Kidman, Bardem’s co-star in ‘Being the Ricardos’.

Bardem, nominated for ‘Ser los Ricardo’

In ‘Being the Ricardos’, Bardem and Kidman play none other than the legendary Lucille Ball and her first husband, Desi Arnaz, a couple who starred in one of the most popular series in the United States in the 50s of the 20th century. At first there was criticism for the fact that Bardem played a Cuban, but the performance of the actor from Madrid silenced all mouths.

If I win this year It would be his first Oscar as a leading man since he won the statuette for best supporting actor in 2008 for ‘It’s not a country for old people’, to which are added his nominations for ‘Before night falls’ (2001) and ‘Biutiful’ (2010).

In the pools, the last one appears in front of his fellow nominees: Will Smith, the great favorite, for ‘The Williams Method’; Benedict Cumberbatch (‘The power of the dog’), Andrew Garfield (‘Tick, tick…BOOM!’) and Denzel Washington (‘The tragedy of Macbeth’).

But for Bardem to be nominated alongside Penelope Cruz is already enough of a prize. “I’m very happy for Penelope, mine would have no reason to be without herand the fact that it happened at the same time is magical,” he stated at a press conference after learning about the Oscar nominations.

Iglesias, the most successful Spanish composer

Among this year’s nominations is that of Alberto Iglesias, the most successful Spanish composer with the greatest international recognition.

Have the absolute record of Goya, with 11 awards; he has won the European Film Award three times; twice at the Cannes Film Festival; four in the Platinum, one in Venice and has multiple nominations for the Bafta and Golden Globes.

Now will try to win the Oscar on the fourth attempt, for his composition for ‘Mothers Parallels’. It is added to those obtained by ‘The faithful gardener’ (2005), ‘Cometas en el cielo’ (2007) and ‘El topo’ (2011).

The subtlety of the compositions by the man from San Sebastian is more than recognized in Hollywood, but this year faces four strong contenders, most notably Hans Zimmer, the absolute dominator of the awards so far, for his work on ‘Dune’. Along with them are nominated Jonny Greenwood, for ‘The power of the dog’; Germaine Franco, for ‘Encanto’, and Nicholas Britell, for ‘Don’t look up’.

Mielgo, representative of Spanish animation

Related news

The Spanish options in this edition are completed with Alberto Mielgo, for his short film ‘The wiper’, in the category of best animated short. A short with which Mielgo has already competed at the Cannes Festival and which is a very personal vision of love and relationships.

a pity that this category and the best soundtrack category are among the eight that will be announced before the ceremony beginsin an attempt by the Hollywood Academy to cut the excessive duration of the Oscar galas.