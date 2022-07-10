Which actress Angelina Jolie chose for her new film as director

Angelina Jolie She has an extensive career in front of the cameras and an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Girl, Interrupted, as well as another for her humanitarian work. She has also been recognized with three Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Currently, the artist was involved in a scandal regarding her personal life since her ex-husband, Brad Pittsued her after she sold without permission her share of a vineyard they share in France.

But to leave behind all that concerns private controversy, Angelina Jolie She decided to go out and announce her new professional project that she is very excited about. Although she has been doing work in her directing role since 2007, the actress is working on her next film that will have her behind the camera.

The movie star has just started filming Without Blood, a project that in addition to directing, wrote and produced. It is the adaptation of the international bestseller “Without blood”, by the novelist Alessandro Baricco.

As the film’s producers explained to Variety, it is a film that explores “universal truths about war, trauma, memories and healing.” But the most surprising thing about Jolie’s new project is the actress she chose as the lead.

Angeline recently worked with Salma Hayek in Enternals, the successful Marvel movie, and now both will share a set again in Without Blood. In addition, the cast also joins the Mexican Demián Bichir, known for his role in A better life.

The new movie of Angelina Jolie Filming is already in full swing in the Italian region of Apulia and Basilicata and in Rome. “I am honored to be in Italy to bring all this very special material to the screen and that Alessandro Baricco has entrusted me with the adaptation of his novel, which has a poetic and emotional way of looking at war and the questions it poses about what that we look for after a trauma, a loss or an injustice”, expressed the actress.