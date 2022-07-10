Entertainment

Which actress Angelina Jolie chose for her new film as director

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Angelina Jolie She has an extensive career in front of the cameras and an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Girl, Interrupted, as well as another for her humanitarian work. She has also been recognized with three Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Currently, the artist was involved in a scandal regarding her personal life since her ex-husband, Brad Pittsued her after she sold without permission her share of a vineyard they share in France.

Topics

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Spectacular Surprise Appearance of Mariah Carey at the Dolce & Gabbana Show in Syracuse | Fashion

8 mins ago

get rid of Neymar at all costs! This is the advice of this journalist – Sport.fr

9 mins ago

Britney Spears: “I have never felt so harassed in the United States”

19 mins ago

Mbappé is already preparing for the new season

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button