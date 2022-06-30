Which actresses will be in the fourth season of “True Detective”? The series prepares its new installment

HBO announced the protagonists of the continuation of the show for 2023, and some of them are very important artists.

True Detective, the HBO series that Alexandra Daddario once assured opened the doors to the future, has just confirmed to the protagonists that they will be on screen in the fourth part, to be released in 2023.

The show, with an excellent reception from both viewers and critics (8.9 rating on the IMDb site), is based on police investigations, although with a central detail in the plot, and that is that the secrets of those involved are discovered.

Who will lead this delivery is Jodie Foster. The 59-year-old artist, recognized for the films “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Accused” -in fact she won two Oscars there- will represent detective Liz Danvers in this production.

Next to her will be Kali Reis who, unlike Foster, has little experience and made her debut in the movie “Catch The Fair One” (2021), where she took advantage of her ability as a boxer and acted as a former boxer. In “True Detective”, however, she will play the role of detective Evangeline Navarro. Quite different roles.

The program will be set in Alaska, and we will have to wait a long time to see the first episodes of the fourth part: as we mentioned, until 2023. No date yet, the only thing concrete is that it will be available on HBO Max, streaming HBO.