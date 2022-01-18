which aids are active and which are not

In the Budget Law 2022 comes the stop to the 2022 psychologist bonus for those with mental disorders and to support for those who do not have the economic strength to get help to overcome the “trauma” of the pandemic.

However, there are psychological aids that are active in 2022. In fact, the measures proposed by the Sostegni Bis Decree converted into a Law for the protection of the well-being and psychological health of children and adolescents at school from the effects of the pandemic are confirmed. These have been extended for the whole of 2022. Aid also for those convicted of sexual offenses. In addition, regional initiatives related to the psychologist bonus are being launched.

In this detailed guide, we clearly explain all the news of the 2022 psychologist bonus and how the aids already operational and those in the process of being activated work.

SCHOOL PSYCHOLOGIST BONUS CONFIRMED IN 2022

In terms of psychological support for students and staff severely tested by the closure of schools in 2020 and part of 2021 and by the inconveniences of the lockdown, the 2022 Budget Law brings in new resources. Specifically, they are allocated in the Maneuver 20 million euros extra (paragraphs 697 and 698). For the distribution and effective activation, the implementation decree of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Health is awaited.

Resources come from “Fund for the functioning of state educational institutions”, in order to guarantee assistance and psychological support in schools. The aid comes to “support the staff of state educational institutions, students and families” through professional services for psychological assistance and support. The support must come in relation to “the prevention and treatment of the inconveniences and consequences deriving fromCovid epidemiological emergency 19“.

MORE RESOURCES FOR THE PROTECTION OF PSYCHOPHYSICAL HEALTH

The 2022 Budget Law extends to December 31, 2022 the measures proposed by article 33 of Support Decree Bis (Coordinated Text). These funds will also be used by local authorities for the protection of the well-being and psychological health of children and adolescents from the effects of the pandemic. The insertion is found in the final text of the Maneuver ai paragraphs 290-292.

To this end, the Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano may authorize the companies and entities of the National Health Service to confer until 31 December 2022, self-employment assignments, also of coordinated and continuous collaboration with psychologists, regularly enrolled in the relative professional register. These professionals will have to ensure the psychological services, including at home, to citizens, minors and health workers, as well as guaranteeing the activities envisaged by the essential levels of assistance (LEA).

The Ministry of Health will therefore be able to foresee the expenditure of others 10 million euros for 2022 to promote well-being and the person, favoring access to psychological services for the weakest sections of the population. Priority should be given to patients suffering from oncological pathologies and psychological support guaranteed to children and adolescents of school age. For this measure, already confirmed in the 2022 Budget Law, operations are expected after the publication of the implementing decrees.

RECRUITMENT OF PSYCHOLOGISTS 2022, THE ALLOCATION OF FUNDS

For the recruitment of psychologists extended to the whole of 2022, in the 2022 Budget Law there is also a scheme on the need for the number of psychologists who must be in the regional bodies by 2022 to meet the established objectives. The scheme foresees for the Regions the number of psychologists to be appointed based on the number of inhabitants of the territory:

PIEDMONT: 1,468,988 psychologists;

1,468,988 psychologists; VALLEY D’AOSTA: 41,857 psychologists;

41,857 psychologists; LOMBARDY: 3,344,590 psychologists;

3,344,590 psychologists; BOLZANO: 173,408 psychologists;

173,408 psychologists; TRENTO; 181,381 psychologists;

181,381 psychologists; VENETO: 1,634,424 psychologists;

1,634,424 psychologists; FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA: 412,593 psychologists;

412,593 psychologists; LIGURIA: 532,184 psychologists;

532,184 psychologists; EMILIA ROMAGNA: 1,504,866 psychologists;

1,504,866 psychologists; TUSCANY: 1,257,709 psychologists;

1,257,709 psychologists; UMBRIA: 296,987 psychologists;

296,987 psychologists; BRANDS: 512,252 psychologists;

512,252 psychologists; LAZIO: 1,911,479 psychologists;

1,911,479 psychologists; ABRUZZO: 436,511 psychologists;

436,511 psychologists; MOLISE: 101,653 psychologists;

101,653 psychologists; CAMPANIA: 1,847,696 psychologists;

1,847,696 psychologists; PUGLIA: 1,311,526 psychologists;

1,311,526 psychologists; BASILICATA: 185,368 psychologists;

185,368 psychologists; CALABRIA: 625,865 psychologists;

625,865 psychologists; SICILY: 1,606,519 psychologists;

1,606,519 psychologists; SARDINIA: 544,144 psychologists.

STOP TO THE 2022 PSYCHOLOGIST BONUS FOR FAMILIES IN DIFFICULTY

In the phase of conversion into the 2022 Budget Law, it has arrived stop to the psychologist bonus 2022 for those with mental disorders and for families in difficulty. The proposal came from a bipartisan amendment proposed by various parties and rejected in the Budget Commission in the Senate for the lack of economic and financial coverage. In the text of the amendment set aside, the budget allocation required for the measure was requested 50 million euros for the two types of psychologist bonus 2022 proposed. Or:

2022 psychologist bonus for goodwill (15 million euros in financing);

(15 million euros in financing); support bonus 2022 (35 million euros in financing).

The first type of psychologists bonus 2022 would have guaranteed help from 150 euros for adults who have been diagnosed with a mental disorder. Those who had not had access to other mental health benefits could apply. This bonus had to be paid without income limits.

Instead, the support bonus 2022 proposed was aimed at families with low or medium-low ISEE even without a diagnosis of mental disorder. The aids proposed ranged from 1,600 euros for ISEEs up to 15,000 euros, 800 euros for ISEE less than 50,000 euros to conclude ai 400 euros for people with income between 50,000 and 90,000 euros. For this proposal came, not without controversy, the “No” from the Senate Budget Commission with majority strikes due to “lack of funds”.

REGIONAL INITIATIVES FOR THE PSYCHOLOGIST BONUS

There Lazio region has led the way by offering a psychologist bonus to help psychologically fragile subjects. He allocated 2.5 million euros to guarantee access to mental health care through vouchers to be used at public facilities in the Lazio Region. For more information, you can read the in-depth analysis on the Lazio Region psychologist bonus. It is possible that in recent months other Italian regions will also decide to launch similar initiatives to help families. We will keep you posted.

OK TO THE PSYCHOLOGIST OF “RECOVERY” FOR CONDEMNED FOR SEXUAL CRIMES

The budget provides for the allocation of 2 million euros for 2022 for interventions related to psychological treatment paths for the reintegration into society of those convicted of sexual offenses. The resources also apply to those convicted of ill-treatment against family members or cohabitants and for persecutory acts (paragraph 667). To establish how these resources will be distributed and to make the measure operational will be an implementing decree of the Minister of Justice which will distribute the funds among institutions or associations and prisons.

NORMATIVE REQUIREMENTS

Here is the text of the final 2022 Budget Law, approved in the Chamber (Pdf 2 Mb). The final text including all amendments was published in the Journal on 31 December 2021 and entered into force on January 1, 2022. You can also consult it on the OJ on this page.

OTHER HELP AND UPDATES