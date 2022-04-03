Which airlines no longer require the use of masks during the flight

A Sichuan Airline flight taking off from Xichang Qingshan Airport, in Xichang, in full pandemic (REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

Worldwide the authorities have begun to relax some of the protocols related to the prevention of COVID-19including provisions on the use of face masks.

In Europe, countries like the The UK, Iceland and Ireland are making decisions to abandon the use of masks, and several airlines have followed suit.

In the United States, however, the Transportation Security Administration decided to extend the federal mandate on the use of masks in transportation until at least April 18, requiring their use in planes, airports, buses and trains.

Below are the airlines that have dropped their mask policies:

A tourist, wearing a mask as a precautionary measure to avoid contracting the coronavirus, arrives on a flight from Europe at the Guarulhos international airport in São Paulo, Brazil (REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli)

British Airways

Currently, the airline British Airways allows that passengers travel without masks if the destination they are flying to does not require them, while requiring the use of masks on flights to destinations where they have not been possible “clarify local restrictions”.

“For destinations where the use of an easy mask is not mandatory, passengers can take a personal decisionwhile we will kindly ask that everyone respect the preferences of others, ”says the airline’s protocol.

easyjet

the british airline will eliminate mask requirements on its planes from March 27 onwards.

Their use will not be requested “on flights that connect two destinations where they are not mandatory.” For easyJet, that includes most UK domestic flights, as well as flights between the UK and Denmark, Gibraltar, Iceland and Hungary.

British Airways and Easyjet planes parked at Gatwick Airport in Crawley, UK (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

icelandair

The Iceland-based airline made face masks optional on some flights from March 23, weeks after the country lifted all travel restrictions related to COVID-19.

Masks remain mandatory on flights to and from Canada, the US, Germany, Paris and Zurich. Masks are optional on all other European flights, as well as flights within Iceland and to and from Greenland.

jet2

British airline Jet2 became the first airline to remove face mask requirements in March. Passengers are no longer required to wear masks in England or Northern Ireland, although those aged 6 and over traveling in Scotland are still required to wear them.

The Dutch airline KLM will challenge national restrictions on the use of masks (EFE)



KLM

The Dutch government removed the requirement to wear face masks on public transport on March 23, but it still mandates the use of face masks on airplanes and in airports.

However, the airline KLM stated that it will not require its use on board and told the local media outlet RTL News that it was “disappointing that the Dutch government is still considering the use of face masks during boarding and throughout the flightwhile this has been abandoned everywhere in the Netherlands”.

SAS

Swedish airline SAS has stopped requiring the use of masks on domestic flights and within Scandinavia, but it does ask for them for passengers 6 years and older on all other flights. For flights that require a mask, homemade or fabric masks are not accepted.

A stewardess wearing a mask during a flight from Boracay, Philippines

TUI

the british airline TUI allows travelers to dispense with the use of their masks. But it does ask for them for travelers over the age of 12 flying to or from Wales or Scotland. Passengers over the age of 2 must also wear a mask if traveling to the US, and passengers over the age of 6 must wear one if traveling to Italy.

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic changed its mask policy on March 16, which allows passengers to choose whether to wear a face covering, including on flights to Barbados, Saint Lucia, Antigua, Grenada, the Bahamas, Jamaica, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago. Masks must still be worn on airline flights to or from the US, as well as for passengers over 12 years of age on flights to and from Delhi, Islamabad, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, Lahore, Lagos, Mumbai, Shanghai and Tel Aviv. .

