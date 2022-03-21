Which Android apps should I uninstall so as not to lose money from cards?

Apps on Android that users should remove. (photo: The Spanish)

Google Play Store not always a safe place to download Applications, and new research from Dr. Web proves it. The antivirus company has discovered a series of applications that appear to be clearly functional but they harbor Trojans and various methods by which they also manage to obtain personal data from users and their money.

Although many apps are removed from the Google Play Store for violating the platform rules, some apps persist for months and even rack up a huge number of downloads. As reported by Dr. Web, a series of malicious applications are dedicated to managing cryptocurrencies.

How these malicious apps work on an Android device

The apps in question want users to believe that they can use it to make money quickly and without investment experience with a “trading algorithm or personal manager” that performs all the procedures so that the user does not have to do anything.

To do this, the application requires that the user registers on a website and recharges balance to start working. However, the money in the account was transferred to the account of the cyber criminal.

Other related apps, some of which are even hidden as social assistance platforms, request only banking information and personal data to then steal money from the victims. Some of the applications that contain this virus and can be downloaded from Google Play:

– ТОН.

-Chain reaction.

-Investment Gaz Income.

-Gazprom Invest.

-Gaz Investor.

Applications that damage an Android and can collect personal data from the user. (photo: ComputerHoy)

Popular Google Play Store Apps Containing Malware

On the other hand, there are several image editing or customization applications also available on Google Play, which used a type of Trojan called ‘Android.Subscription’. In particular, this can create a paid subscription (usually monthly) with only the user’s phone number.

As a result, the apps tricked victims into asking for a phone number to use features or confirm their identity, and then used it to activate subscriptions and earn money fraudulently. Here are some platforms that contain this type of malware:

– Up Your Mobile.

– Morph Faces.

– Powerbeats Photo Studio.

-TopNavigation.

-Launcher iOS 15.

– Adorn Photo Pro (includes a Trojan capable of stealing the necessary data to access users’ Facebook accounts).

Malicious apps on Android. (photo: laSexta)

There are these mods for WhatsApp that should also be removed as soon as possible

The report published by Dr Web also warns against spreading WhatsApp mods on Google Play. These applications are used to add additional features to the messaging platform, but they hide Trojans in different ways.

For example, one of them can access the notifications of other applications and steal your information. The application called ‘Android.HiddenAds’, It automatically downloads additional apps without user’s permission and then displays ads that redirect to malicious websites.

OBWhatsApp. (photo: Google Play Store)

Some applications that work as WhatsApp mods and contain these Trojans are: GBWhatsApp, OBWhatsApp and WhatsApp Plus.

If the user has one of the applications, it is best to uninstall it as soon as possible. Instead, You need to change your account password and check with your carrier to see if your phone has an active subscription.

To avoid future threats, it is advisable to try to do not download applications with many negative ratings on Google Play, as well as always verify the permissions requested by the platform while it is running on your mobile device.

