Which Apple Watch should you buy in 2022. Complete buying guide

Here you will find the perfect Apple Watch model for you, we analyze everything you need to know and all the available models.

yes in this 2022 you want to renew your Apple Watchor you want to buy one for the first time, you should know that we have more options than ever in the market. From the new Apple Watch Series 7 to the Apple Watch SE, going through models from previous generations that are still interesting. That’s why we’ve put together this Apple Watch buying guide, so you can choose the perfect model for you.

What size of Apple Watch to choose?

The first step before buying an Apple Watch is to choose between the different sizes that we have. Apple offers two sizes of Apple Watch, on the one hand the small model (38, 40 or 41 mm) and on the other the large size (42, 44 or 45 mm). It is a decision that can be based on personal tastes, but that is also conditioned by the size of our wrist, this reference can help you:

Apple Watch 38/40/41mm : If your wrist is less than 15 cm, clearly the Apple Watch small mm is for you.

: If your wrist is less than 15 cm, clearly the Apple Watch small mm is for you. Apple Watch 42/44/45mm: If your wrist measures more than 16.5-17 cm, the large model is the one you should choose.

Normal Apple Watch or with cellular connection?

In addition to the two size versions, we also have two internal versions: the Apple Watch with GPS and those that also incorporate a cellular connection. Apple Watch models with connectivity to 4G networks are for a certain audience, so it is far from recommended for everyone, especially since they are much more expensive.

Basically, it is recommended. buy an Apple Watch with a cellular connection if you’re going to want to wear it without the iPhone nearby. By having a 4G connection, you can receive notifications, calls and answer messages even if you leave your iPhone at home.

What model of Apple Watch do I buy?

Have many interesting Apps Watch models for sale right now, not to mention models from previous years.

Best: Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 sizes 41 and 45mm Dimensions 41 x 35 x 10.7mm or 45 x 38 x 10.7mm Screen 1.69″ or 1.9″ Retina LTPO OLED Processor S7 SiP chip (20% faster than S5 chip) Waterproof 50 meters Battery 18 hours (33% faster fast charge) sensors Accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate, barometer, always-on altimeter, compass, SpO2 and VO2Max Others Always-on screen, blood oxygen app, ECG app, heart rate notifications, irregular rhythm warning, emergency SOS and fall detector Price From 429 euros

If you want the most complete Apple Watch on the market, and probably the best smartwatch that exists right now, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the best option. Taking into account how long the Apple Watch lasts, it is a watch for the next 5 years.

Not only does it have a more modern design with a screen that fits closer to the edges of the device, we also have more health sensors such as electrocardiogram or blood oxygen level measurement.

Why buy the Apple Watch Series 7

To choose the Apple Watch Series 7 as your next smartwatch, these reasons should be important to you.

Do you want to have the maximum sensors to measure your health.

to measure your health. Do you want an Apple Watch for many years .

. Want a very big screenis 20% larger than the Apple Watch SE.

Know more: Apple Watch Series 7

The best quality-price option: Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE sizes 40 and 44mm Dimensions 40 x 34 x 10.7mm or 44 x 38 x 10.7mm Screen 1.57″ or 1.78″ Retina OLED Processor S5 SiP chip (twice as fast as S3 chip) Waterproof 50 meters Battery 18 hours sensors Accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate, barometer, always-on altimeter, and compass Others Heart rate notifications, irregular rhythm warning, emergency SOS and fall detector Price From 299 euros

The Apple Watch SE is a model intended for those who don’t want to spend too much on a smartwatch, but need advanced features such as making calls or answering messages or WhatsApp. Apple does not have low-end devices, so it could be said that it is a mid-range model.

The main difference with the Series 7 is in the health sensors, since we do not have an electrocardiogram or blood oxygen meter, and in the design, since we have somewhat larger edges. If this is not important to you, it is the most recommended Apple Watch.

Why buy the Apple Watch SE

Here are some of the top reasons to buy the Apple Watch SE:

Want a good option at affordable price .

. You don’t need such advanced health sensors .

. You want the option with cellular connectivity, only 50 euros more expensive than the normal model.

Know more: Apple Watch SE

The one you shouldn’t buy: Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3 sizes 38 and 42mm Dimensions 38.6 x 33.3 x 11.4mm or 42.5 x 36.4 x 11.4mm Screen 1.5″ and 1.65″ OLED Retina Processor S3 SiP chip Waterproof 50 meters Battery 18 hours sensors Accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate and barometer Others Heart rate notifications, irregular rhythm warning and emergency SOS Price From 219 euros

The oldest watch Apple sells, will be this 2022 5 years for sale. We are not very clear why Apple continues to sell it, but it is not a highly recommended option in 2022.

The Apple Watch Series 3 has a fairly old chip, so it doesn’t have too many software updates ahead of it. In addition we have a design that also It has become outdated and a price that is not too far from the Apple Watch SEespecially if we find the latter on sale.

Know more: Apple Watch Series 3 Apple Watch Series 3 in 2022? 5 reasons not to buy it

Is it advisable to buy an old Apple Watch?

Of course, it is advisable to get an Apple Watch from one or two previous generations, especially if we find it at a good price. In 2022, I would only recommend buying the Apple Watch Series 6 or the Apple Watch Series 5as they are devices that are now more affordable but still have years of support ahead of them.

Apple Watch Series 6

Know more: Apple Watch Series 6

A highly recommended option since it is a device that it only differs from the new Apple Watch Series 7 in design, specs and sensors are exactly the same. And the best thing is that we can find offers that lower their price considerably, without a doubt one of the recommendations this year. At a price below 350 euros, it is not a bad option.

Apple Watch Series 5

Know more: Apple Watch Series 5

With the Apple Watch Series 5 the same thing happens a bit, although in this case we have a slightly slower processor and we lose the ability to measure the level of oxygen in the blood. However, can be found at prices similar to those of the Apple Watch SE, being superior in sections such as the screen always on. At prices below 300 euros it is a very good option.

The Apple Watch is the best smartwatch on the market and a very interesting option if you’re an Apple device user, since things don’t work the same with Android. And as you can see in this buying guide, we can find Apple Watch models at quite affordable prices, especially considering that they are devices that last for several years.

Related topics: Shopping

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!