which applications are most at risk

Back to scare Android owners the Joker virus, like the name of the famous Batman antagonist. The malware periodically returns to infect phones with Google’s operating system, starting from 2017 until a few days ago.

Again in early November we return to talk about the Joker virus and the new ones applications in which it would be hidden. According to an expert, there are 7 apps that can infect your phone, most of which have thousands of downloads.

But what does the “Joker virus” do? The virus has been reprogrammed, we can say that it has learned than in the past, to get it more easily personal data to access and steal funds from bank and postal current accounts.

Joker virus: here are the apps to uninstall immediately

Back on Joker virus and, like every time, it comes in the form of different applications. They are not the same apps of 2017, nor those of the first days of September 2021. This time the Joker virus is inside 7 apps of the Google Play Store and only infects smartphones with the Android operating system, generally less protected than Apple’s IOS.

Infected apps are:

Now QRcode Scan – more than 10000 installations

EmojiOne Keyboard – more than 50,000 installations

Battery Charging Animations Battery Wallpaper – more than 1000 installations

Dazzling Keyboard – more than 10 installations

Volume Booster Louder Sound Equalizer – more than 100 installations

Super Hero-Effect – more than 5000 installations

Classic Emoji Keyboard – more than 5000 installations

Joker virus: what is it for?

The Joker virus is a dangerous malware that infects devices running Android and manages to recover personal information. These are used to access banking or postal services to clear the account.

The virus then remembers credentials and passwords, to send them to hackers who are easily able to empty current accounts, but not only. Indeed the virus is capable of enable online and telephone services who daily withdraw small amounts of money.

Joker virus: what to do and how to avoid downloading viruses

If one of these applications is installed on your smartphone, the first thing to do is uninstall it immediately. But it is possible that some of these applications have installed themselves autonomously on your mobile phone, so it’s good check periodically the applications on your device and the access allowed to them.

When downloading an application from an unknown distributor it is best not to give access without reading carefully. For example, an application to track sports activities should not have access to the images in the gallery or to the microphone.

Currently the 7 offending applications are no longer available on the store by Google, which immediately removed the carriers of the virus. New downloads are impossible, but care must be taken who has previously installed such applications.

A general advice, but very useful, is to often check the number of applications downloaded recently, in fact in some cases spy applications (viruses) could be installed automatically, leaving the phone unsafe and within the reach of hackers. To overcome this problem, we can think ofinstall an antivirus or to do periodically cleaning of the applications and the authorizations granted.